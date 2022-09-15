ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

Learn About Plans for Historic Clermont Property During New Bern Yacht Club Meeting

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Segal, Chairman of the Clermont Property Task Force, will speak at its Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Sept, 27 at 7:30 p.m. The storied Clermont property, located on Brices Creek Road and owned by the Tryon Palace, has a rich and varied history; and Segal will describe potential tourism and recreational plans for the property.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Grand Prix brings speed, power; charitable proceeds go to Sidney Dive Team

MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters. Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Beaufort Wine & Food’s Oyster Roast returning

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food has announced the return of its annual Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turner Creek and Davis Bay, on Saturday Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to steamed oysters, guests can...
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Business
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
Morehead City, NC
Business
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Atlantic Beach, NC
Business
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
Garden & Gun

Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina

Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Business Industry#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Meredith College
WITN

Eastern Carolina realtors react to national mortgage demand drop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nationally, the demand for mortgages continues to slide, but some realtors in the East say they aren’t seeing the same trend. According to the latest numbers from the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications for new mortgages fell 1.2% last week. In the past 12 months,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
outerbanksvoice.com

New health center coming to Roanoke Island

Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
MANTEO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Young artists recognized at Morehead City Council meeting

- Commissioners showed appreciation for the artistic endeavors of two grade-school students Tuesday, Sept. 13 at their regular town council meeting. Hillary Liansing of Broad Creek Middle School and Sienna Smith of Croatan High School were selected as winners of a contest hosted by the Arts Council of Carteret County and Morehead City Library.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
travelawaits.com

The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina

Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting ‘married’

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause. Two Boston Terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Using a bigger boat paid off

Early on August 9, 1941, when it was still legal to use nets in the Pamlico River to harvest fish, Rion Day, a local fish merchant, passed through the Norfolk-Southern railroad trestle to head down the Pamlico River to check his fishnets lying just off Rodman’s Point. Expecting to gather a harvest of striped bass and perch, he was stunned by the prey he had snared. There, entangled and dead in the nets, was an eight foot 3 1-2 inch, 300-pound shark! Knowing the significance of his prize, Day carried his catch back to the pier behind his business at the end of Market Street to display the shark to the hundreds of amazed onlookers attracted by the quickly spreading news. The catch certified the veracity of reports made earlier in the week that a shark was spotted in the vicinity of Shady Banks, several miles downriver from Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy