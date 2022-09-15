Read full article on original website
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
Learn About Plans for Historic Clermont Property During New Bern Yacht Club Meeting
New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Segal, Chairman of the Clermont Property Task Force, will speak at its Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Sept, 27 at 7:30 p.m. The storied Clermont property, located on Brices Creek Road and owned by the Tryon Palace, has a rich and varied history; and Segal will describe potential tourism and recreational plans for the property.
Crystal Coast Grand Prix brings speed, power; charitable proceeds go to Sidney Dive Team
MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters. Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
Beaufort Wine & Food’s Oyster Roast returning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food has announced the return of its annual Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turner Creek and Davis Bay, on Saturday Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to steamed oysters, guests can...
Courthouse Rebuild, Legal Services Contract, Transportation, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Sept. 19
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. If you want to petition the board, you’ll need to sign up between 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the door.
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
Eastern Carolina realtors react to national mortgage demand drop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nationally, the demand for mortgages continues to slide, but some realtors in the East say they aren’t seeing the same trend. According to the latest numbers from the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications for new mortgages fell 1.2% last week. In the past 12 months,...
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 15 – 18, 2022
High school football game between the New Bern Bears and the Havelock Rams on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 at 101 Webb Boulevard, Havelock, NC. The Town of Trent Woods announced the grand opening of the new dog park at Meadows Family Park on Sept. 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.
Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season opens for mobile gears tomorrow, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding gill net fishermen that an Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) is required to use anchored gill nets in estuarine waters. The mobile gears season, which includes gill nets, opens at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. […]
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
Young artists recognized at Morehead City Council meeting
- Commissioners showed appreciation for the artistic endeavors of two grade-school students Tuesday, Sept. 13 at their regular town council meeting. Hillary Liansing of Broad Creek Middle School and Sienna Smith of Croatan High School were selected as winners of a contest hosted by the Arts Council of Carteret County and Morehead City Library.
The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina
Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting ‘married’
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause. Two Boston Terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for […]
Using a bigger boat paid off
Early on August 9, 1941, when it was still legal to use nets in the Pamlico River to harvest fish, Rion Day, a local fish merchant, passed through the Norfolk-Southern railroad trestle to head down the Pamlico River to check his fishnets lying just off Rodman’s Point. Expecting to gather a harvest of striped bass and perch, he was stunned by the prey he had snared. There, entangled and dead in the nets, was an eight foot 3 1-2 inch, 300-pound shark! Knowing the significance of his prize, Day carried his catch back to the pier behind his business at the end of Market Street to display the shark to the hundreds of amazed onlookers attracted by the quickly spreading news. The catch certified the veracity of reports made earlier in the week that a shark was spotted in the vicinity of Shady Banks, several miles downriver from Washington.
