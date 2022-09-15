Read full article on original website
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition
MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami. Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
Arkansas officer suspended over caught-on-camera arrest had alleged history of excessive force, attorney says
One of the three Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended after a video posted on social media showed two of them pummeling a man while a third held him on the ground had previously received a complaint for alleged excessive use of force, an attorney said. Arkansas State Police and the...
Suspect in disappearance of billionaire heiress and mother had kidnapped someone before: FBI agent
The suspected kidnapper of Eliza Fletcher had already kidnapped another person prior to Fletcher's disappearance, according to a retired FBI investigator.
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" on a high grass area and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.
South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police
A 33-year-old South Carolina man out on bond told officers he was "black-out drunk" when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and dumped the ashes of her deceased child into the trash, according to a police report. Joseph Oberlies was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains upon...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
14 Maryland police officers indicted, accused of private security double-dipping
A grand jury indicted 14 Maryland police officers on Thursday after prosecutors alleged that they secretly double-dipped shifts, simultaneously working as both private security and at the police department. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictments against 13 current and one retired officer on charges of misconduct...
Eliza Fletcher murder: New surveillance footage shows suspect hours after heiress was abducted
The suspect in the killing of Eliza Fletcher was seen cleaning out his car less than four hours after the billionaire heiress was abducted, new surveillance video showed.
Georgia police hunt rape suspect, 46, posing as a youth priest at bus stops
A man posing as a priest to commit sexual crimes against women is wanted by Georgia police.Marco A Johnson, 46, allegedly targets young victims in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, about 40 minutes north of Atlanta, Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement on Thursday. Authorities said Mr Johnson usually pulls up his black Toyota Camry with license plates CCQ398 to females walking or waiting at bus stops and pretends he is a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints priest.“He stops to talk to them, gains their confidence by telling them he is a priest of EFY [Especially for...
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Trafficking Stolen McDonald's Pokémon Cards
A man from Pima, Arizona was arrested on 14 August facing charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property, The Gila Herald reports. After being pulled over by an officer, it was discovered that Troy Partin, 32, had a box of McDonald's Pokémon cards in his car, which had been reported as missing.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Canada: police trio charged with manslaughter over shooting death of 18-month-old
Three police officers in Canada have been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 18-month-old boy, nearly two years after he was killed by police gunfire. Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced the charges on Wednesday afternoon. Three constables with the Ontario provincial police – Nathan...
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
2 Georgia sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant, authorities say. The suspects have been apprehended
Two suspects have been arrested after a pair of Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush."
Alabama pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers files lawsuit against police, city: 'Wrong is wrong'
The federal lawsuit says that Pastor Michael Jennings suffered "PTSD-type symptoms" from the arrest, per NPR.
DNA on sandals leads Memphis police to an arrest in jogger’s apparent kidnapping
DNA from sandals found in the street near the site of Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance led police to charge a suspect in connection with her disappearance Friday as she was running near the University of Memphis in Tennessee, police said Sunday. Cleotha Abston, 38, “has been charged with especially aggravated...
