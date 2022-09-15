ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Air Force at Wyoming odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUL9C_0hwX4nGH00

The Air Force Falcons (2-0, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1, 0-0 MWC) meet Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Air Force vs. Wyoming school odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Falcons topped Northern Iowa in the opener, easily covering a 15-point number in a 48-17 victory as the Over hit. That was impressive enough, beating a top-tier FCS team. However, beating Colorado last week by a 41-10 score was even more impressive.

Air Force fired out to a 20-0 lead, and led wire to wire, piling up 435 rushing yards on 70 attempts. It held Colorado to just 111 rushing yards and 51 yards through the air, as the Falcons’ D shined through.

After a 38-6 blowout loss at Illinois in Week 0, Wyoming returned home with a pair of wins over Tulsa and Northern Colorado. The Cowboys are just 1-2 ATS, and the Over has hit in 2 of 3 outings.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Air Force at Wyoming odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 7:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Air Force -750 (bet $750 to win $100) | Wyoming +520 (bet $100 to win $520)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Air Force -14.5 (-108) | Wyoming +14.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Air Force at Wyoming picks and predictions

Prediction

Air Force 31, Wyoming 17

Air Force (-750) hits the road as the moderate favorite, and it will cost you more than 7 times your potential return. That’s just too risky on the road, even against a Wyoming team that has struggled at times.

AVOID.

WYOMING +14.5 (-112) looked much better at home in 2 games than it did on the road in the opener. The offense is slowly starting to come around, especially the run game, and the Cowboys have been able to slow down the rush.

Wyoming has allowed just 112.0 rushing yards per game through 3 outings, so it should be able to at least slow Air Force’s top rushing attack.

In addition, Air Force is a dismal 2-10 ATS in the past 12 meetings between these teams, including 0-5 ATS in the past 5 meetings in Laramie.

The OVER 46.5 (-112) is the lean here, but play it lightly.

While the Over has cashed in 6 in a row for the Falcons and gone 4-1 in their past 5 road outings, the Under is 4-1 in the past 5 against winning teams.

The Under is 20-7-1 in the past 28 games for the Cowboys against winning teams while going 11-3 in the past 14 meetings against the Falcons.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cbs Sports#Cowboys#American Football#The Air Force Falcons#Cbs Sports Network#Espn Air Force#Usa Today Sports Scores
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy