Gamespot
Crisis Core Reunion Is A More Faithful Remake Than You Might Expect--For Better And Worse
Final Fantasy VII is an enduring classic, and the success of Square Enix's 1997 RPG also led to several spin-offs. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII was the best of them, but if you didn't buy Sony's first handheld gaming console, the PlayStation Portable, you missed it. Some 15 years after its release, you'll get another chance to experience Crisis Core with its remade version, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and it appears that it'll be very similar to the PSP original--only better.
Gamespot
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
ComicBook
Halo Infinite Is Removing Another Season 2 Game Mode
Halo Infinite is ditching another of its game modes introduced in Season 2, a mode which "many players have enjoyed," developer 343 Industries said. That mode is Land Grab, and if you enjoy playing it, you'll want to get in a few more matches between now and September 20th, because that's when it's going to be removed. The Halo Infinite team said the mode would return at a later date as part of an event, and after that, players will see it once more as part of Quick Play, but not as its own standalone playlist.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has made me even sadder that Nintendo gave up on Animal Crossing: New Horizons
And Gameloft needs to learn from Nintendo’s mistakes
Outer Wilds PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade is available now
And it's a free upgrade for folks with the PS4 and Xbox One versions
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant
Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Details: What's Included, How Much It Costs, And Everything You Need To Know
Billed as a way to "deliver more content to the game, more regularly, all while helping more players than ever before experience the Overwatch universe," Overwatch 2's pivot to a battle pass model marks a big change for the series. While the original Overwatch provided players with free updates so long as they owned the game, and gave players the option to purchase Loot Boxes when longing for cosmetic changes, Overwatch 2 is adopting a free-to-play model and doing away with the chance-based reward system. While these changes are exciting--and after reviewing them, I believe they will genuinely benefit players--they do raise a lot of questions. Fortunately, Blizzard has now shed some light on what this all means.
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Gets Ni No Kuni Remastered, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, And More Today
Microsoft's Xbox Showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2022 had plenty of updates to share today, as well as news on a number of new games being added to the Game Pass library today. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and Fuga: Melodies of Steel are all playable through the subscription service right now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Explains Why Microsoft Won't Raise The Price Of A New Xbox
Microsoft has no plans to raise the price of its Xbox consoles right now, but plans can always change as the company evaluates the market, according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said right now, with inflation reaching record levels and consumers feeling the squeeze...
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Gamespot
PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed
As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Was Considered To Be An Impossible Port For Years By RGG
For many years, Like a Dragon: Ishin has been the one Yakuza game that western fans have been unable to get their hands on unless they were willing to import a copy or learn another language so that they could navigate the PlayStation storefront of Japan. A Japan-exclusive released on PS3 and PS4 in 2013, Like a Dragon: Ishin finally makes its way to the West next year and is being rebuilt entirely in Unreal Engine 4.
Gamespot
New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Details New World Tour, Battle Hub, And Extreme Battle Modes
During the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama provided updates on the game's three main features--World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battles. World Tour acts as the game's single-player mode, and it will allow players to create and customize their own avatar to interact with...
