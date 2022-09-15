Halo Infinite is ditching another of its game modes introduced in Season 2, a mode which "many players have enjoyed," developer 343 Industries said. That mode is Land Grab, and if you enjoy playing it, you'll want to get in a few more matches between now and September 20th, because that's when it's going to be removed. The Halo Infinite team said the mode would return at a later date as part of an event, and after that, players will see it once more as part of Quick Play, but not as its own standalone playlist.

