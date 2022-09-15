ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

TOKYO (AP) — A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo early Wednesday in apparent protest against the state funeral planned next week for former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said. The man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained burns on large parts of his body but was conscious and told police that he set himself on fire after pouring oil over himself, Kyodo News agency reported. A note apparently written by the man was found with him that said, “Personally, I am absolutely against” Abe’s funeral, Kyodo reported. A Tokyo Fire Department official confirmed a man set himself afire on the street in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki government district and that he was alive when he was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but declined to give further details, including the man’s identity, motive or condition, citing the sensitivity of what was a police matter.
Dior’s London Christmas, Christie’s Ann Getty Auction, Slowear Enters Women’s

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday...
‘Slay’ Film Focuses on Animal Welfare, Environmental Impacts of Fashion Supply Chains

PARIS — While it may be too ambitious to sum up the entire impact of the fashion industry on animal welfare in one film, director Rebecca Cappelli attempts to do so with her documentary “Slay.” The film, which premiered in Paris last week, shows the effects of the skin trade — a.k.a. leather and fur — in a wide-ranging investigation touching on everything from animal welfare, workers’ rights and the environmental destruction it causes making its way through the fashion and luxury goods supply chains to end up as handbags, shoes and trim.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in ParisLuxe Leather:...
