The Gant x Wrangler Collection Delivers Casual Americana Designs That Fit Seamlessly in Your Fall Wardrobe

By Nikki Chwatt
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ye3a_0hwX3hvi00

What do you get when two American sportswear brands with iconic and enduring cultural influence join forces? The short answer: a collection inspired by the archives. Today, the modern apparel label Gant and denim brand Wrangler are launching a capsule line inspired by their American heritage.

Since 1904, Wrangler has continued to embody Western lifestyle with pioneering products such as functional jeans , embroidered jackets and rodeo-ready shirts. On the other hand, since 1949, Gant has shaped the Ivy-league style, starting with the preppy essential, the crisp oxford shirt. While the two brands have different stories, the DNA of both runs through every piece of this collaboration to create timeless designs with superior quality.

The team-up consists of a 30-piece capsule collection, including jeans, apparel and accessories for both men and women. From varsity jackets that are on-trend for the season ahead to denim vests, rugby shirts, and classic cashmere sweaters , each item explores the confluence of East Coast preppy and Western-inspired aesthetics.

What makes the collaboration highly coveted is that all garments and accessories are on par with fall fashion and its trends. Think modern bohemian, sport couture, retro-dressing, and the forever classics — with one common theme of well-polished silhouettes. No matter which piece you desire, the collection can be worn together for a complete look or mixed in with other go-to fall closet essentials.

The shoppable Gant x Wrangler collaboration is available globally on Wrangler.com and GANT.com .

Gant x Wrangler Women’s Leather Bow Shirt

  • Size: 34-42
  • Colorways: Cognac
  • Fabric: 100% Calf leather

This top features timeless calf leather, a bow tie, high cuffs with mother of pearl buttons, and an open back for a romantic touch. It’s a must-have garment to make the centerpiece of your fall wardrobe and pairs well with all denim bottoms— even a skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAG8X_0hwX3hvi00

$700 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Flare Jeans

  • Size: 25-36
  • Colorways: Light Blue and Mid Blue
  • Fabric: Cotton

Upgrade your denim rotation with these vintage-inspired flared jeans . They have a high-waisted fit , the ideal amount of stretch, and a bootcut leg for showing off your go-to sneakers or boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lm8nj_0hwX3hvi00

$160 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Heavy Rugger

  • Size: XS-3XL
  • Colorways: Crisp Blue
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton

Collegiate style is in full force this season, so make sure you get your hands on this Rugger shirt . It has a retro appeal with a relaxed fit, neon pink stripes on the sleeves, and a distressed Wrangler logo. Style it with baggy jeans and a baseball cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlaZC_0hwX3hvi00

$170 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Cashmere Blend Sweater

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Vintage Cream
  • Fabric: Wool, viscose, cashmere, and polyamide

Cashmere sweaters are the epitome of a winter wardrobe essential, and this one from the collection tops our list. It’s all about the details with a V-neck, cropped silhouette, and ribbed hem. Of course, it makes for a stylish layer atop denim, but don’t rule out wearing it with cozy leggings or joggers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vt69i_0hwX3hvi00

$300 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Bootcut Corduroy Jeans

  • Sizes: 29-40
  • Colorways: Toffee
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton

Want a cozy alternative to jeans? Experiment with these Corduroy pants . They consist of a rich caramel hue that is reminiscent of the leaves falling at the beginning of the season. For a leisure walk in the park, accessories them with ankle boots, a chunky neutral sweater, and cat-eye sunglasses .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYIQX_0hwX3hvi00

$160 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Denim Vest

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Mid Blue
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton

No sleeves? No problem. Gant x Wrangler’s Denim Vest exudes a classic Americana feel with a western flair. It features a signature zig-zag pattern, contrast topstitching, vertical pleats, two pockets with the ‘W’ stitching, and a GANT logo label. Style with skinny dark wash jeans for a chic Canadian Tuxedo look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgG5Q_0hwX3hvi00

$160 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Club Blazer

  • Sizes: 46-52
  • Colorways: Evening Blue
  • Fabric: Polyester and wool

This menswear-inspired blazer may be oversized, but it’s tailored to perfection. It has a boxy cut, double-breasted design, mother of pearl buttons, and a gold lining. The best part? The vintage logo patch on the cuff. Its generous shape and deep blue shading work to create a business casual look that you can match with any trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOBoX_0hwX3hvi00

$450 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Leather Belt

  • Sizes: 70-95
  • Colorways: Clay Brown
  • Fabric: 100% Cow leather

Swap out your classic leather belt for this rugged leather option . It has an ornate brass buckle with intricate detailing that pays homage to the rodeo. Pair it over a flowy dress to cinch your waist and introduce edginess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTv9F_0hwX3hvi00

$130 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Varsity Jacket

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Dark Red
  • Fabric: Wool and polyester

Investing in the varsity jacket fad is made easy, thanks to the Gant x Wrangler collaboration. This bold red design has a snug silhouette, ribbed hems, and chain-stitched embroidery. For a Princess Diana-inspired look, style it with a turtleneck and a solid-colored midi skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zSgs_0hwX3hvi00

$900 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Graphic Tee

  • Sizes: XS-3XL
  • Colorways: Dark Blue
  • Fabric: Cotton and polyester

This T-shirt is an everyday staple that offers a jazzier alternative to a plain white style . It has a relaxed design with retro-inspired lettering and an overall washed-out look. When running errands, team it with straight-leg jeans and chunky sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCtBH_0hwX3hvi00

$90 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Suede Jacket

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Sugar Almond
  • Fabric: 100% Calf suede

While summer is all about linen , the autumn season brings all things suede. This jacket is seasonally appropriate for the period ahead and is a standout outerwear piece among leather jackets and trench coats. It has a slim shape with chest flap pockets designed with the ‘W’ embroidery, a Gant logo label, and logo hardware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5gex_0hwX3hvi00

$800 Buy Now

