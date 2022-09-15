FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicked off the 10-year anniversary of its annual fall festival this weekend with plenty of food and activities to offer. The festival runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30 on weekends and offers a corn maze, pumpkins, ice cream and baby calves. The farm is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO