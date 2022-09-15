ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Peppers & Punchlines comes to Summit City Comedy Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s being called the “hottest” show in comedy, and you’ll have your chance to see it next weekend. The show is called Peppers & Punchlines. Learn more about what makes this the hottest show in town in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival underway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the Johnny Appleseed Festival this weekend in Fort Wayne. Dawn Quick is the owner of Donni Belle Studios. They refurbish crafts and jewelry to make unique products. “I used to do this festival years ago with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hispanic Heritage: Fiesta Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrated ahead of Hispanic Heritage month, Fiesta Fort Wayne is a showcase of culture at Headwaters Park. As the festival continues to grow, its organizer says this is only just the beginning. The festival showcases sights, tastes, and the culture of Latinos living in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
WANE-TV

New Haven celebrates 100 years of Schnelker Park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday. New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the the latter half of the 1800s.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Hispanic Heritage: Bridging Worlds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer nonprofit in Fort Wayne is making it its mission to celebrate diversity and nurture empathy through different cultures in the community. And it’s doing so with a focus on art. “The good news is, we don’t have to do any blending....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Local dairy farm festival celebrates 10th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicked off the 10-year anniversary of its annual fall festival this weekend with plenty of food and activities to offer. The festival runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30 on weekends and offers a corn maze, pumpkins, ice cream and baby calves. The farm is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Maple and get ready for Pawject Runway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Meet Maple: a feisty, friendly husky and the next star of Forever Home Friday!. Maple (who also goes by Ella) is 3-years-old and is looking for her forever home. Maple does great with adults and older kids, but not necessarily toddlers. If...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fright Night#Zombies#Local Life#Parade#Localevent#Festival#Street Parking
WANE-TV

Grand Wayne Convention Center hosts professional cornhole tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) held a cornhole tournament at the Grand Wayne Convention Center this weekend. The tournament is part of the ACO’s 18th Majors season and offered over $5,000 in prize money between the tournament’s divisions and events. Tammy Clinger,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hispanic Heritage: Wabash First Fridays

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Bringing different cultures together was the idea behind making Wabash’s First Friday in September centered around Hispanic Heritage. Hispanic members of the community say they’re thrilled with Downtown Wabash Inc. encouraging diversity in the town. “So it’s really neat they, being Downtown Wabash...
WABASH, IN
WANE-TV

Get prepared at the Allen County Safety Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Preparedness Month. Next weekend the whole family can learn from the Allen County Safety Fair. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The Allen County Safety Fair is Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s a...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vera Bradley Classic continues charity efforts with pickleball tournaments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 28th annual Vera Bradley Classic started its slate of events Friday and continued Saturday with pickleball tournaments, including the Classic’s first men’s doubles pickleball tournament. There is also a women’s doubles pickleball tournament going on Saturday, and two golf tournaments and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
ALBION, IN
WANE-TV

“We love you Luke Bryan” – Fans tailgate before concert

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returned back to Allen County for the fifth time Thursday night. Located at Spangler Farm in Monroeville, fans filled the field hours before the concert was set to kick off to tailgate. Jen Forman, a concert attendee and Luke Bryan fan said she arrived at 2:30 p.m. and was having a blast.
MONROEVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy