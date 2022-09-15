Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
WANE-TV
Peppers & Punchlines comes to Summit City Comedy Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s being called the “hottest” show in comedy, and you’ll have your chance to see it next weekend. The show is called Peppers & Punchlines. Learn more about what makes this the hottest show in town in the interview above.
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival underway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the Johnny Appleseed Festival this weekend in Fort Wayne. Dawn Quick is the owner of Donni Belle Studios. They refurbish crafts and jewelry to make unique products. “I used to do this festival years ago with...
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Fiesta Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrated ahead of Hispanic Heritage month, Fiesta Fort Wayne is a showcase of culture at Headwaters Park. As the festival continues to grow, its organizer says this is only just the beginning. The festival showcases sights, tastes, and the culture of Latinos living in...
WANE-TV
New Haven celebrates 100 years of Schnelker Park
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday. New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the the latter half of the 1800s.
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Bridging Worlds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer nonprofit in Fort Wayne is making it its mission to celebrate diversity and nurture empathy through different cultures in the community. And it’s doing so with a focus on art. “The good news is, we don’t have to do any blending....
WANE-TV
Local dairy farm festival celebrates 10th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicked off the 10-year anniversary of its annual fall festival this weekend with plenty of food and activities to offer. The festival runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30 on weekends and offers a corn maze, pumpkins, ice cream and baby calves. The farm is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Maple and get ready for Pawject Runway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Meet Maple: a feisty, friendly husky and the next star of Forever Home Friday!. Maple (who also goes by Ella) is 3-years-old and is looking for her forever home. Maple does great with adults and older kids, but not necessarily toddlers. If...
WANE-TV
Grand Wayne Convention Center hosts professional cornhole tournament
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) held a cornhole tournament at the Grand Wayne Convention Center this weekend. The tournament is part of the ACO’s 18th Majors season and offered over $5,000 in prize money between the tournament’s divisions and events. Tammy Clinger,...
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Wabash First Fridays
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Bringing different cultures together was the idea behind making Wabash’s First Friday in September centered around Hispanic Heritage. Hispanic members of the community say they’re thrilled with Downtown Wabash Inc. encouraging diversity in the town. “So it’s really neat they, being Downtown Wabash...
WANE-TV
Get prepared at the Allen County Safety Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Preparedness Month. Next weekend the whole family can learn from the Allen County Safety Fair. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The Allen County Safety Fair is Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s a...
WANE-TV
Indiana Arts Commissions awards 4 FW artists funding for community art projects
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $64,000 to 32 creative entrepreneurs across Indiana — including four in Fort Wayne — to fund art projects. Each project will support the pursuit of a clearly defined business...
WANE-TV
Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
WANE-TV
Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
Three women who frequently run in Fort Wayne react to Eliza Fletcher's abduction and killing in Memphis, and describe situations where they have been approached while running. 'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing. Three women who frequently run in Fort Wayne react to...
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley Classic continues charity efforts with pickleball tournaments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 28th annual Vera Bradley Classic started its slate of events Friday and continued Saturday with pickleball tournaments, including the Classic’s first men’s doubles pickleball tournament. There is also a women’s doubles pickleball tournament going on Saturday, and two golf tournaments and...
963xke.com
“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
WANE-TV
“We love you Luke Bryan” – Fans tailgate before concert
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returned back to Allen County for the fifth time Thursday night. Located at Spangler Farm in Monroeville, fans filled the field hours before the concert was set to kick off to tailgate. Jen Forman, a concert attendee and Luke Bryan fan said she arrived at 2:30 p.m. and was having a blast.
