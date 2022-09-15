Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Ramona Sue Ray
Ramona Sue Ray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Bill Hall and Cordia Hall, was born on Wednesday, April 17, 1957 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. She was 65 years, 4 months, and 30 days of age. She...
wcluradio.com
Danny Wayne Smith
Danny Wayne Smith, age 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home. Born December 19, 1952 in Tompkinsville, he was a son of the late Paul and Pearl Jackson Smith. He was the husband of Doris Turner Smith, who survives. He worked as a siding...
wcluradio.com
Joan Bailey Garrison
Joan Bailey Garrison, age 87 of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was a retired Vice President of Kentucky Banking Center in Horse Cave, she was a Christian and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced...
wcluradio.com
Berta Carter
Berta Carter, age 91 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Berta was born in Germany on February 19, 1931. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband William Edsel Carter and several brothers and sisters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Stanley H. Wilson
Stanley H. Wilson, 76, Hiseville, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Henry Davis Wilson and Ruth Dean Wilson. Stanley was a 1964 graduate of Hiseville High School. After graduation, he began his career working at Hiseville...
wnky.com
Celebrate the Jacksonian Festival in downtown Scottsville this Saturday
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – This Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Jacksonian Festival in Scottsville. In the late 1800s, a hotel had been built in the middle of the square in Scottsville, which years later burned down. Reconstruction took two years to bring the hotel back to its former glory, and then unfortunately a few years later, that one burned down as well.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 6, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Fastest mile driven in reverse completed at NCM Motorsports Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Many people come to Bowling Green to visit the National Corvette Museum and take a spin in a Corvette around the NCM Motorsports Track, but have you ever seen anyone drive it backwards?. Scot Burner had just that idea in mind when he began working...
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
wcluradio.com
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Several High School Football Games Around the Area Tonight
THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
wnky.com
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
WBKO
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
jpinews.com
Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?
September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
wnky.com
‘Groove & Glow’ hot air balloon festival to take place in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Saturday is the second annual Groove and Glow event in Glasgow!. The family event will light the sky tomorrow night with hot air balloons and fill the air with live music. Show up hungry – because plenty of food trucks will be there to serve...
College Heights Herald
El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location
Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
Comments / 0