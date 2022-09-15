ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton, KY

Ramona Sue Ray

Ramona Sue Ray

Ramona Sue Ray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Bill Hall and Cordia Hall, was born on Wednesday, April 17, 1957 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. She was 65 years, 4 months, and 30 days of age. She...
GREENSBURG, KY
Danny Wayne Smith

Danny Wayne Smith

Danny Wayne Smith, age 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home. Born December 19, 1952 in Tompkinsville, he was a son of the late Paul and Pearl Jackson Smith. He was the husband of Doris Turner Smith, who survives. He worked as a siding...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Joan Bailey Garrison

Joan Bailey Garrison, age 87 of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was a retired Vice President of Kentucky Banking Center in Horse Cave, she was a Christian and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced...
HORSE CAVE, KY
Berta Carter

Berta Carter

Berta Carter, age 91 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Berta was born in Germany on February 19, 1931. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband William Edsel Carter and several brothers and sisters.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Edmonton, KY
Stanley H. Wilson

Stanley H. Wilson

Stanley H. Wilson, 76, Hiseville, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Henry Davis Wilson and Ruth Dean Wilson. Stanley was a 1964 graduate of Hiseville High School. After graduation, he began his career working at Hiseville...
HISEVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Celebrate the Jacksonian Festival in downtown Scottsville this Saturday

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – This Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Jacksonian Festival in Scottsville. In the late 1800s, a hotel had been built in the middle of the square in Scottsville, which years later burned down. Reconstruction took two years to bring the hotel back to its former glory, and then unfortunately a few years later, that one burned down as well.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 6, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow

GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Several High School Football Games Around the Area Tonight

THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
jpinews.com

Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?

September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
College Heights Herald

El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location

Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

