THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO