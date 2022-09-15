Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrested A Man On Several Charges, After They Attempted To Flee From Police

Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Burglarize A Local Business; 1 Person Arrested, 2 Still At Large
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
Body camera footage shows deadly Rockford Police shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting was released by the Rockford Police Department Friday. Police responded to a house on Linden Road after a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was threatening her, and he would do a suicide by cop if she tried to […]
Rockford Scanner™: A lot Of Reckless Driving, And LOTS of Accidents Being Reported…
Winnebago County man found guilty of killing police informant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man has been found guilty of murder after killing a confidential informant. Preston Scott, 27, killed David Foley on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on April 2, 2020, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Foley had previously worked as a confidential informant for the Rockford […]
Shane Bouma pleads guilty to killing elderly Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man accused of killing an elderly Machesney Park woman last year entered a plea of guilty Friday during a hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. As part of an open plea, 42-year-old Shane Bouma pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, charges relating to the death of 74-year-old Ellen […]
Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries in Machesney Park
Freeport police arrest teens in stolen Rockford car
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens — ages 14 and 15 — in a car stolen from Rockford after they led police on a chase and crashed into an embankment. According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th officers tried to stop the vehicle near W. Beach Street and […]
29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
Convicted Cocaine Dealer From Mendota Hauled In On Warrant
The long arm of the law has caught up with a number of people who've been wanted on warrants. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Ashley Gaines in the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota. Mendota police helped in the arrest. Gaines had been wanted for a probation violation in La Salle County. She needs 50 thousand dollars to bond out.
Police: 6 Freeport residents arrested for planning to sell drugs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Freeport residents were arrested Friday for reportedly planning to sell drugs. The Freeport Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police State Line Area Narcotics Team, served 12 felony arrest warrants in the culmination of drug investigations. Alexander Dickens, 52, was arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He […]
Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down to lesser charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man charged with six separate burglaries across the city earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week. Investigators said Michael Lockhart first robbed Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, on January 22nd. On January 27th, he robbed a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road. On […]
Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Acquitted murder suspect sent to federal prison on gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shazariyah Hibbett, acquitted in a 2018 Rockford murder, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison for gun possession. According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop a car driven by Kenesha Holliman around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, near the intersection of Elm and […]
