Looking ahead at next summer’s restricted free agents
The contract standoffs between restricted free agents and their clubs have dominated the headlines this offseason. Matthew Tkachuk’s RFA status (and desire to reach unrestricted free agency) catalyzed this summer’s biggest blockbuster trade, and the ongoing contract negotiation between Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars could have a major impact on the future of that franchise.
NHL
Dan Cleary excited for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City beginning Thursday, which will feature some of the NHL's brightest young prospects all competing in the same rink. Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said...
Yardbarker
Blues 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions
Forwards – 29 Noel Acciari (52), Nikita Alexandrov (59), Anthony Angello (46), Andrei Bakanov (86), Ivan Barbashev (49), Will Bitten (42), Zachary Bolduc (76), Logan Brown (22), Pavel Buchnevich (89), Martin Frk (29), Brayden Guy (84), Matthew Highmore (15), Klim Kostin (37), Jordan Kyrou (25), Mathias Laferriere (58), Josh Leivo (17), Hugh McGing (56), Dylan McLaughlin (39), Jake Neighbours (63), Ryan O’Reilly (90), Tyler Pitlick (9), Brandon Saad (20), Brayden Schenn (10), Landon Siim (82), Vladimir Tarasenko (91), Robert Thomas (18), Nathan Todd (61), Nathan Walker (26), Keean Washkurak (40)
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two of the 2022 NHL Rookie Faceoff Tournament, set to face off against the Anaheim Ducks just one day after dropping a chippy 3-2 game to the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots
Flyers contributor Bill Meltzer takes a deep dive in to the latest episode of Beyond the Boards with Tony DeAngelo. Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
NHL
Behind the Scenes of MacKinnon and Makar at NHL Player Media Tour
It's that time of year again. The annual NHL Player Media Tour serves as an informal welcome back to the regular season as some of the top talent around the league attend the two-day setup filled with media sessions, social media content collection, on-ice activations and a chance for players in new places to debut their new threads. This year, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar departed for Las Vegas as the representatives of the Colorado Avalanche.
Yardbarker
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff
Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON CANDIDLY DISCUSSES CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS, WANTS A DEAL BEFORE SEASON'S START
Rumors that Nathan MacKinnon was seeking to be the NHL's highest paid player caught the attention of hockey fans everywhere. Initially started by Denver-based journalist Adrian Dater, the notion that MacKinnon would be the highest paid NHLer made a lot of sense given the fact that he now boasts a Stanley Cup ring and is arguably Colorado's best player.
NHL
Rookie Camp: Five Takeaways from Day 1
On-ice work got underway on Thursday on the first day of 2022 Rookie Camp at the Flyers Training Center (FTC) in Voorhees. On Day 2, there will be a morning skate at the FTC before the players ride to Allentown for the first of two Rookie Games against the New York Rangers prospects at the PPL Center.
Watch: Wild D Alex Goligoski uses hockey stick for first pitch at Twins game
The Minnesota Wild open up their 2022-2023 regular season in just less than one month. The Minnesota Twins are currently in a three-team race for the AL Central crown with 20 games remaining in their regular season. The local nine welcomed one of the Wild's standout defenseman to the ballpark...
Yardbarker
Nathan MacKinnon Deal With Avs Close, Won’t Be in Single Digits
A few members of the NHL media, including Michael Russo of The Athletic, are reporting that Nathan MacKinnon has opened up about the status of his contract negotiations with the Colorado Avalanche. Russo writes that MacKinnon, “says his contract extension talks are close and will be done soon and won’t be single digits. He hopes it to be done by opening night or he’d prefer not to talk during season.”
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS
Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
