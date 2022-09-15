Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Roman Reigns shoves Logan Paul as things get heated in press conference after it's announced they'll headline WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia
WWE held a press conference Saturday to announce the main event of it's Crown Jewel event and things got heated towards the end of the presser. Rumors and speculation had began running rampant during the week after WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impulsive.
WWE・
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo retires from MMA, released from UFC contract
Jose Aldo’s legendary career has come to an end. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the two-time UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender has retired from MMA competition, putting a bow on an 18-year career that saw him earn a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. Combate was first to report the news.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Colt Cabana Jokes His Brother Shares A Bank Account With His Mom, Who Doesn't Know He Plays Fortnite
Colt Cabana has got jokes. Though Cabana hasn't been on AEW television since the March AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, he's been tied to big AEW news after CM Punk brought his name up in his AEW All Out media scrum. To begin the scrum, Punk addressed his relationship with Cabana and the lawsuit that severed their friendship in 2018.
