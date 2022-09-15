Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Berlin Fair, Glow Wild Lantern Festival & Pedal for the Parade
Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
New Britain hosts ‘Beehive Bridge Festival’
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival! It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer. If you were ever wondering […]
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'
A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington Historical Society presents “The Pope-Farmington Mastodon”
TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society kicks off its Fall Virtual Programming at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, with “The Pope-Farmington Mastodon: A Dramatic Look at Post-Glacial Times and Connecticut's First Inhabitants” with presenter Nicholas F. Bellantoni, PhD, Emeritus Connecticut State Archaeologist. The program is sponsored by Torrington Savings Bank.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
The Place 2 Be restaurant opens new location in Dallas
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in downtown Hartford and in West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas. This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England. Officials announced on the restaurant’s website that the business will […]
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Eyewitness News
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer
SHELTON — Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and leis were the order of the day at the Shelton Senior Center Friday. The center, which has returned to full programming, finally brought back its end-of-summer luau event, with more than 180 seniors gathering for food, fun, dancing, and the popular best dressed contest.
Berlin Fair kicks off Thursday night
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairs and festivals are in full swing as the weather starts to get cooler! Are you ready for all the fried food, fun, and games? The Berlin Fair kicks off Thursday night at 4 p.m. The fair will last until Sunday at 7 p.m. and will offer a host of things […]
