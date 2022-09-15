Carmel-born, P.G.-raised singer Marcus Nance has been moving effortlessly between musical styles.

Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Teatro Campesino member receives honorable mention for his poetry collection
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Manuel Rocha Jr. spoke to BenitoLink at El Teatro Campesino in San Juan Bautista on Aug. 24 to discuss his poetry collection, “The Pain of a Warrior,” which received honorable mention at the 2022 Latino Book Awards in August. The book was published in March 2022.
ediblemontereybay.com
Ad Astra Bread to Take Over Major Spot in Downtown Monterey
September 17, 2022 – It would be fair to assume Ad Astra Bread Co. has always aimed high with its bread- and taste-making game. Note the two-day process behind its Old World sourdoughs, the enterprising specials and the lavish focaccia flatbreads that have been a hit from the get-go.
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand
If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million
The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
7x7.com
Santa Cruz Mountains Day Trip: Redwoods, Wineries + Old-School Eats
You don’t have to go to the tourist hellscape that is Muir Woods to spend a day in the redwoods. The coastal giants still reign in the Santa Cruz Mountains (with just a fraction of the chaos of the northern groves) along with a quaint, old-school vibe that most of the Bay Area lost years ago.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished
An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves
Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
San Jose resident sues city, developer over hotel plans
An Alviso man is suing San Jose over its approval of a developer’s plans to build a hotel in the neighborhood. An attorney for resident Mark Espinoza—who has been part of multiple lawsuits pushing back against development in the North San Jose community—filed a lawsuit against the city and Terra Development Partners in Santa Clara County Superior Court last week.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend
(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Two Salinas teachers helped bring hope, and a respite from war, to the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
