HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Seneca overpowers Mainland - Boys soccer recap
Senior Dylan Bednarek tallied twice to help lead Seneca to a 4-1 win over Mainland in Lindwood. Junior Jack Guerrera and sophomore Luke Rath each added a goal for Seneca (2-1-1) while senior keeper Christian Mazza finished with six saves. Senior Ethan Rovins scored for Mainland (0-4) and senior goalie...
Bloomfield over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Alex Capet scored and assisted on the goal by Shayne Hinton as Bloomfield won on the road, 2-0, over Caldwell. Christopher House saved seven shots to earn the shutout for Bloomfield (1-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Caldwell is now 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls soccer: No. 9 IHA blanks Fair Lawn
Alexandra Barry posted a hat trick to lead Immaculate Heart Academy, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 7-0 win over Fair Lawn, in Washington. Eileen Wynne recorded two goals and an assist for IHA (3-1). Maddy Hayes, Lindsay Probst and Gracyn Pisa also scored for the Blue Eagles.
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Steven LaRosa posted 11 saves to help Somerset Tech defeat Woodbridge Magnet 2-1 in Somerset. Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas posted goals with Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily tallying assists. Somerset Tech (3-2) led 1-0 at the half and was able to come away with a win after a 1-1...
Gill St. Bernard’s stops Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap
Junior Dana Lotito tallied twice to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 4-0 win over Mount St. Mary in Gladstone. Sophomore Meredith Klosek finished with a goal and an assist for Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) while senior Grace Crimi added two assists. Senior Jadyn Mapura scored a goal and senior goalie Ankora Sant’Angelo finished with 12 saves.
Cherry Hill West over Williamstown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffero and Gabe Faust each scored, helping Cherry Hill West to a 2-0 road victory over Williamstown in Williamstown. Leo Orefice made five saves to preserve the shutout for the Lions, who improved to 2-1-1 on the year. Shane Graham saved three shots for Williamstown, which fell to 0-3-1...
Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
Barnegat over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap
Angelica Laudati made four saves to earn the shutout as Barnegat got four different goal scorers in the first half and defeated Lower Cape May, 4-0, in Barnegat. Kallie Kawka, Kaitlin Lutcza, Brianna Matos and Sofia Irizarry each scored a goal for Barnegat (3-2). Lower Cape May falls to 0-3.
Kittatinny over High Point - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Hough’s second half goal was the difference in Kittatinny’s 1-0 victory over High Point in Newton. Brooke Nelson assisted on the goal and Brooke Ginsberg made seven saves for Kittatinny (4-0). Cameron Castellani made 13 saves for High Point (0-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Mendham over Chatham - Boys soccer recap
First half goals by Griffin Coutts and Nat Quinn lifted Mendham to a 2-0 victory over Chatham in Mendham. George Kaparis made eight saves to earn the shutout for Mendham (3-2). Nolan Huth had 10 saves for Chatham (2-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
No. 1 Westfield over No. 15 West Orange - Girls soccer recap
Callie Schmidt’s second half goal lifted Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 victory over No. 15 West Orange in West Orange. Audra Toth assisted on the goal and Sutton Factor made two saves to earn the shutout for Westfield (5-0). With the win, Westfield has won 19 games in a row and is unbeaten in 30 consecutive games, dating back to Oct. 15, 2020.
Woodbridge over J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Louis Guadalupe’s goal in the 61st minute broke a scoreless tie and propelled Woodbridge to a 2-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Woodbridge. Marc Wolter added a goal in the 78th minute for Woodbridge (3-2) and Mike Kowalski made seven saves for the shutout. Kaivalya Atigre made seven saves...
New Providence edges Delaware Valley for first win of season - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Poiesz and Aria Menen provided the goals as New Providence won at home, 2-1, over Delaware Valley. Carleigh Robertson saved six shots to preserve the win for New Providence (1-2-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Koy dominates in net to lead Mountain Lakes over Whippany Park - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Koy made 17 saves to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Mountain Lakes over Whippany Park in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (2-1) scored a goal in each half to take control of the game. It began with Ellianna Caporusso in the first half before Daisy Duda added some insurance.
Sparta over Blair - Girls soccer recap
Grace McDonald scored two goals for Sparta during its 3-1 victory over Blair in Blairstown. Sparta (1-1) led 1-0 heading into halftime and was able to build on a strong performance over the first 40 minutes. Julia Dolinski found the back of the net as well for Sparta. Blair (2-2)...
Belvidere over North Warren - Girls soccer recap
Bridget Tiedemann scored two goals for Belvidere as it was able to hang on for a 3-2 victory over North Warren in Blairstown. Rylee Canfield got the scoring started to put Belvidere (3-1) up early in the first half but Lauren Palmer answered to even the score. Tiedemann would score...
No. 10 St. Augustine, Clearview tie - Boys soccer recap
St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, played to a 1-1 tie in Richland. Jack Lamborne scored a goal for St. Augustine (4-0-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 4 Watchung Hills over Pingry - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Tobia and Nina Dusza scored goals in the 50th and 70th minutes respectively as Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Pingry, 2-1, in Martinsville. Isabella DeGiovanni made five saves for Watchung Hills (5-0). Casey Phair cut the lead in half with a goal in the...
Demarest over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer recap
Demarest uses a big second half to earn its first victory of the season, scoring three goals over the final 40 minutes to earn a 3-2 victory over Dwight-Englewood in Englewood. Nathalie Chow put Dwight-Englewood (2-2) on top early with a goal. Alexa Cohen added a goal and an assist...
