2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
blockchain.news
Russian Crypto Startup InDeFi to Launch Ruble Stablecoin following DAI Model
InDeFi, a Russian crypto startup founded by the former owner of Russia’s National Standard Bank, Alexander Lebedev, has announced plans to introduce a ruble-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Sergey Mendeleev, the Co-founder and CEO of InDeFi, made such revelations on Wednesday, September 13, at the Blockchain Life conference...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Blockchain Association’s Head of Policy Says Merge ‘Was a Significant Derisking Event’
On Friday (September 16), Jake Chervinsky, Executive Vice President and Head of Policy at Blockchain Association, reacted to Bitcoin maxis, such as Michael Saylor, seemingly celebrating the fact that Ethereum’s Merge upgrade may have made $ETH more of a target for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a $16,000,000,000,000 Blockchain Opportunity for 2030, According to Consulting Giant BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that blockchain technology presents a massive business opportunity by 2030. The global consulting giant says in a new report that “on-chain asset tokenization” can help address the challenge posed by asset illiquidity. According to Boston Consulting Group, the value of tokenized assets worldwide...
bitcoinmagazine.com
BigCommerce Launches Bitcoin Payments For 60,000 Merchants
BigCommerce enables bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for over 60,000 ecommerce merchants. The company partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments to build one-click integrations for the platform. BigCommerce intends to integrate with more partners in the ecosystem in the near future. BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform, has partnered...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
Thinking of Investing in Crypto? Here Are 4 Coins and Tokens that Are Actually Useful
It can sometimes feel as if crypto only solves problems within the crypto world. But these four projects have real-world utility. Cryptos that are actually useful are much more likely to survive long term. Livepeer and Helium use decentralized networks instead of expensive infrastructure to solve real-world problems. VeChain uses...
Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency
Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
pymnts.com
FedNow Will Bring Round-the-Clock Payments, Federal Reserve Says
The Federal Reserve is readying its FedNow payments system for launch next year, a move supporters say will make near-instant payments widely available. As The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 29), the system will make bill payments, paychecks and other consumer or business transfers available round-the-clock, compared to the current system that is closed on weekends and can sometimes take days for funds to be available. Last year, those rails handled more $73 trillion in payments.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Michael Saylor on ‘Bitcoin Mining and the Environment’
On Wednesday (September 14), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), decided to address some of the “misinformation & propaganda” surrounding the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced...
A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
Walmart-backed fintech to test banking services in coming weeks - sources
Sept 14 (Reuters) - One, a fintech company backed by Walmart Inc , will introduce checking accounts to thousands of Walmart employees and a small percentage of its online customers for beta testing in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.
Biden administration targets crypto enforcement, digital asset rules
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
bitcoinist.com
$100,000 Contract Bear Fund, Quantitative Trading Platform FAMEEX Escort Crypto Investment
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for the crypto trading.
Doubts Over XRP's Future As Ripple's Battle With the SEC Continues
Ripple is reportedly close to settling out of court with the SEC over allegations that the firm's currency is "unregistered security."
