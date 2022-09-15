ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
ambcrypto.com

Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
blockchain.news

Russian Crypto Startup InDeFi to Launch Ruble Stablecoin following DAI Model

InDeFi, a Russian crypto startup founded by the former owner of Russia’s National Standard Bank, Alexander Lebedev, has announced plans to introduce a ruble-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Sergey Mendeleev, the Co-founder and CEO of InDeFi, made such revelations on Wednesday, September 13, at the Blockchain Life conference...
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
bitcoinmagazine.com

BigCommerce Launches Bitcoin Payments For 60,000 Merchants

BigCommerce enables bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for over 60,000 ecommerce merchants. The company partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments to build one-click integrations for the platform. BigCommerce intends to integrate with more partners in the ecosystem in the near future. BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform, has partnered...
HackerNoon

Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency

Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
pymnts.com

FedNow Will Bring Round-the-Clock Payments, Federal Reserve Says

The Federal Reserve is readying its FedNow payments system for launch next year, a move supporters say will make near-instant payments widely available. As The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 29), the system will make bill payments, paychecks and other consumer or business transfers available round-the-clock, compared to the current system that is closed on weekends and can sometimes take days for funds to be available. Last year, those rails handled more $73 trillion in payments.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Michael Saylor on ‘Bitcoin Mining and the Environment’

On Wednesday (September 14), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), decided to address some of the “misinformation & propaganda” surrounding the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced...
Entrepreneur

A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
