Binghamton, NY

Test drive your seat at the Forum Theatre

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today and tomorrow, the Broome County Forum Theatre is allowing Broadway fans to come in and personally choose where they would like to sit this upcoming season.

Fans are invited to visit the Forum both days, September 15th and 16th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will have the opportunity to check out available Season Ticket Inventory for the Broadway in Binghamton season, see video previews from upcoming shows, and learn about the benefits of becoming a season ticket holder.

Broadway in Binghamton staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

The new M&T Bank Broadway season includes Fiddler on the Roof , Legally Blonde , Anastasia , CATS , and On Your Feet.

It all begins with Fiddler on the Roof on November 8th.

Visit broadwayinbinghamton.com for more information.

