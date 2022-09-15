ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

wbiw.com

Bedford Housing Authority looking to add two commissioners, following resignations

BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority is looking to add two new commissioners, following the resignation of commissioners Carla Abel and Tiffany Todd. Those interested in joining the board of commissioners can contact Bobbie Ames at (812) 279-2356 to learn about what the commission responsibilities are, and what the requirements for the position entail.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington School Board Personnel Changes, School Ground on SR 257, and Approval for Traveling

The Washington School Board accepted resignations from instructional assistants Kaylee Smith and Ashlyn Krigbaum and approved hiring Jenna Burton as an instructional assistant. The Board also approved sending Assistant Superintendent Peterson and WHS computer and robotics instructor, Matt Riney, to the Project Lead the Way National Conference in Orlando, Florida...
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County woman recognized for public service

A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Road Closure Planned for US 231 IN Greene Co.

IN-DOT advises that US 231 south of Bloomfield in Greene County is scheduled to be closed for a week beginning Tuesday, September 27th. US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield for five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime. The roadway...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Speed limit changes on Rogers; Cascades Park is celebrated, and sidewalk crews continue to increase accessibility

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wave 3

Greater Clark County Schools announces new $100M strategic plan

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Thousands of Greater Clark County students will soon have two new spaces to learn and a new natatorium. All the construction plans are part of Greater Clark County School’s five-year facility plan. Two new elementary schools will replace four of their oldest buildings in the...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected

As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
INDIANA STATE
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22

Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
