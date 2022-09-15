Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council executive meeting canceled
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council executive meeting scheduled for Monday, September 19th at 6 p.m. has been canceled.
wbiw.com
Bedford Housing Authority looking to add two commissioners, following resignations
BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority is looking to add two new commissioners, following the resignation of commissioners Carla Abel and Tiffany Todd. Those interested in joining the board of commissioners can contact Bobbie Ames at (812) 279-2356 to learn about what the commission responsibilities are, and what the requirements for the position entail.
wamwamfm.com
Washington School Board Personnel Changes, School Ground on SR 257, and Approval for Traveling
The Washington School Board accepted resignations from instructional assistants Kaylee Smith and Ashlyn Krigbaum and approved hiring Jenna Burton as an instructional assistant. The Board also approved sending Assistant Superintendent Peterson and WHS computer and robotics instructor, Matt Riney, to the Project Lead the Way National Conference in Orlando, Florida...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County woman recognized for public service
A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
wbiw.com
Fire investigators seek information regarding six unexplained fires in Sullivan County
SHELBURN – Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, 2022. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. This is...
wslmradio.com
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 9-17-22
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
wwbl.com
Road Closure Planned for US 231 IN Greene Co.
IN-DOT advises that US 231 south of Bloomfield in Greene County is scheduled to be closed for a week beginning Tuesday, September 27th. US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield for five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime. The roadway...
'This is the biggest project in the United States': Jeffersonville leaders announce big plans for Jeffboat property
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville leaders signed an agreement for the future of Jeffboat property on Tuesday. Leaders and the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) plans to invest up to $200,000 into a group of associates to create a master plan for the site. "To help tie in our goals...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
wbiw.com
Speed limit changes on Rogers; Cascades Park is celebrated, and sidewalk crews continue to increase accessibility
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools announces new $100M strategic plan
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Thousands of Greater Clark County students will soon have two new spaces to learn and a new natatorium. All the construction plans are part of Greater Clark County School’s five-year facility plan. Two new elementary schools will replace four of their oldest buildings in the...
DOJ: Settlement reached with Indiana town for firing man, revoking job offer after finding out he has HIV
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The U.S. Department of Justice reports it reached a settlement with a southern Indiana town for revoking a job offer to a qualified police officer based on him being diagnosed with HIV. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the DOJ lawsuit against...
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing
Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
Indiana Daily Student
Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected
As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
wdrb.com
GCCS shares plans for district updates, including two new elementary schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools wants to build two new elementary schools, but said it will have to combine schools to do so. The district said Thursday it wants to combine Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools for one of the new schools. The other would combine...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22
Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
wbiw.com
Oak Street in Oolitic to be closed to through traffic for stormwater project pipe installation
OOLITIC – In part with the continued efforts of the Town of Oolitic Storm Water Project, Oak Street will be closed to through traffic between 6th and 7th streets, starting Monday, September 19th. The roadway will be closed to install a new pipe across the roadway between 6th and...
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
wbiw.com
Former Bedford Police Captian Morgan Lee pleads guilty to official misconduct and battery
BEDFORD – Former Bedford Police Department Captian Morgan Lee was sentenced today in Lawrence County Superior Court I after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and battery. A charge of strangulation was dropped in a negotiated plea deal. Lee was sentenced to 365 days in jail....
wbiw.com
Fall Market Fundraiser for Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warning Shelter is Saturday at Riverside Antiques
BEDFORD – Fall Market Fundraiser for Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warming Shelter will be held on Saturday, Sept 17 at Riverside Antiques at 9734 State Road 37 in Bedford. This will be the last fundraising event this year at the antique store. All outside vendor fees...
