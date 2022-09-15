The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team played giant-killers a week ago, taking down Class 2A No. 10 and previously unbeaten Centerville at the Snake Pit, tonight they open district play traveling to Pleasantville. SK finished the non-district schedule at 1-2, following losses to Durant and Mid-Prairie head coach Jared Jensen and his crew bounced back by pounding the Big Reds a week ago 42-7. They outscored Centerville 28-0 after half. Sawyer Stout was three for five through the air for 134 yards, each completion going for a touchdown, one each to Aidan Anderson, Cole Kindred and Clay Morse. On the ground Cole Clarahan had 19 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Clarahan had an interception and seven tackles to lead the defense. This year, the Snakes average 25 points per game while giving up 22. They put up 307 yards per game, 240 of that on the ground each night. SK is led by Cole Clarahan with 51 carries 313 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Stout is four of 12 for 145 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target is Isaac Bruns with three catches for 28 yards. Defensively, Jack Clarahan has 17 tackles, three and a half for loss and a sack. Evan Vittetoe has two fumble recoveries, Aiden McGuire and Cole Clarahan each have one, Jack Clarahan has an interception.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO