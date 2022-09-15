Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Bloodhounds Too Much for Demons
It was a nightmare start and it never got better last night for the Washington Demon football team when they closed out non-district play with a 37-7 loss to Fort Madison on the road. As heard on KCII, the Demons opened the game with a quick three and out only...
kciiradio.com
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Roll in Road District Opener
Show Up. Dominate. Go Home. It was all business for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team Friday night at Ike Ryan Field in Eddyville as the Hawks opened Class 2A District Six by rolling the EBF Rockets 56-0. Before fans could settle into their seats, Mid-Prairie had found the end zone not once, but twice in the game’s first 90 seconds. After opening the night with a 50 yard completion from Collin Miller to Grady Gingerich, Braden Hartley had the first of his five touchdown runs, a 14 yard untouched trot into the end zone to make it 7-0. On the Rockets first offensive play, Grady Miller recovered a fumble for the Hawks, one of six Mid-Prairie takeaways on the night, and the very next play it was Hartley into the end zone again, this time for 21 yards. First play, next Rocket trip with the ball, Russell McCrea found the Mid-Prairie secondary with Lukin Rediger recording the first pick of his Golden Hawk career. Mid-Prairie would cash that in for points as well, seven plays later, Hartley completed his hat trick of touchdowns with an eight yarder to put the Golden Hawks up 21-0.
kciiradio.com
#2 WACO Football Goes to Iowa Valley Seeking 5-0
WACO Warriors football looks to continue a perfect season and a reputation as one of Iowa’s best 8-man teams when they travel to Iowa Valley Friday night. The 4-0 and second-ranked Warriors are averaging 52 points per game. Running back Simeon Reichenbach has been the main engine of that explosive offense. The senior has rushed for just under nine yards per carry and scored 8 rushing touchdowns. Reichenbach has also turned three of his four receptions into scores.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBOE Radio
INDIANS DROP HOMECOMING NIGHT GAME TO KEOKUK
The Oskaloosa Indians entered their homecoming week contest against the Keokuk Chiefs hoping to notch a win before entering their brutal district schedule, but those hopes were quickly extinguished by a rash of turnovers. The game began with Oskaloosa going 3-and-out. Keokuk suffered the same fate on their first drive;...
kciiradio.com
Sigourney, Keota run at Lynnville-Sully
Runners with the Sigourney Savages and Keota Eagles participated in the cross country invitational at Lynnville-Sully Thursday. The top time for the two schools came from Sigourney freshman Ellie Yates, who finished seventh in just over 23-and-a-half minutes. Savages sophomore Reanah Utterback was 13th in 24 minutes and 38 seconds, and freshman Addison Yates finished 23rd in a tick over 26 minutes flat.
kciiradio.com
Cobras Look To Tackle Trojans to Start Districts
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team played giant-killers a week ago, taking down Class 2A No. 10 and previously unbeaten Centerville at the Snake Pit, tonight they open district play traveling to Pleasantville. SK finished the non-district schedule at 1-2, following losses to Durant and Mid-Prairie head coach Jared Jensen and his crew bounced back by pounding the Big Reds a week ago 42-7. They outscored Centerville 28-0 after half. Sawyer Stout was three for five through the air for 134 yards, each completion going for a touchdown, one each to Aidan Anderson, Cole Kindred and Clay Morse. On the ground Cole Clarahan had 19 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Clarahan had an interception and seven tackles to lead the defense. This year, the Snakes average 25 points per game while giving up 22. They put up 307 yards per game, 240 of that on the ground each night. SK is led by Cole Clarahan with 51 carries 313 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Stout is four of 12 for 145 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target is Isaac Bruns with three catches for 28 yards. Defensively, Jack Clarahan has 17 tackles, three and a half for loss and a sack. Evan Vittetoe has two fumble recoveries, Aiden McGuire and Cole Clarahan each have one, Jack Clarahan has an interception.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Visit Rockets on the Road to Open District Play
For the second straight week, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team will travel Friday, this time to Eddyville-Blakesburg High School to take on the Rockets in the Class 2A District Six starter for both teams. Mid-Prairie is 2-1 coming into action after a 35-7 loss at Iowa City Regina last week. The Hawks had a tough night against the Regals, outgained 280-187 and turned the ball over four times. Braden Hartley led the way offensively with 20 carries for 93 yards and the lone Hawk touchdown. Collin Miller and Dylan Henry each had an interception and Cobi Hershberger had six and a half tackles to lead the Mid-Prairie defense. On the year, the Hawks score 19 per night and give up 24. They average 285 yards per night, 226 of that on the ground. Individually, they are led by Hartley with 82 carries 510 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Collin Miller is 12 of 40 for 174 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite target is Cain Brown with seven grabs for two touchdowns and 146 yards. On defense, Brown has a team best 22 stops and two interceptions. Hershberger, Miller and Dylan Henry all have an interception, Grady Gingerich has a fumble recovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Volleyball Wins Seventh of Last Eight Matches
The Sigourney Savages volleyball team responded from a tie match to knock off Tri-County in four sets Thursday night. Sigourney took the opening set 25-14, but dropped the second 25-20. But the Savages would respond down the stretch, winning the final two sets 25-19 and 25-13. Senior setter Brookelyn Hemsley...
kciiradio.com
Wolves Run Away From Warriors
The Winfield-Mt. Union football team were victors, in Victor, Friday, taking down the HLV Warriors on the road 52-12. The contest was tight early, each team putting up six in the first quarter, but a big second frame for the Wolves at 24-0 allowed them to build a 30-6 halftime advantage. WMU would go on to outscore the Warriors 22-6 after the break to put the game away. The Wolves rolled up 415 total yards including 266 on the ground. Cole Milks was seven for 13 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one touchdown each to Abram Edwards, Caleb Giese and Cam Buffington. In the ground game, Buffington had 13 carries, 129 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Giese and Edwards each had a rushing score. Defensively, Cam Buffington had 15 tackles and a pick six. Cooper Buffington also had a pick. The Wolves are now 3-2 this season and host Lone Tree in their annual Homecoming game Friday.
kciiradio.com
Demon Boys and Girls XC Win Timm Lamb Invite, Rees Captures Gold
It was all smiles once again last night for the Washington cross country teams in Fort Madison when they swept the competition at the Timm Lamb Invite. The No. 13 Demon boys claimed three of the top five individual spots to place first in the team standings in class A with 33 points, beating out second place Fort Madison by 22. Micah Rees continued his tear by shattering a personal record and placing first in 16:16. That time is the third fastest in school history. Freshman Andrew Rees made a name for himself by night’s end placing third in 17:49 and Tyler Alderton was fourth in 18:10. Other scored results included Elijah Morris 12th (18:33) and Lane Schrock 13th (18:36). All five of the No. 14 Demon girl runners cracked the top 10 to help them run away with the title compiling 31 points. The Bloodhounds managed silver with 51. Freshman Iris Dahl set another PR to claim runner-up in 20:24 to put her in the top five fastest time in school history. Quincy Griffis placed third in 21:05, Lauren Horak was seventh (21:49), Alyvia Anderson ninth (21:49), and Angeline Anderson (21:49).
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Gets to Double-Digit Wins
The WACO Warriors volleyball team cruised to a straight-sets win last night, defeating Pekin 25-11, 25-2 and 25-8. Senior Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 14 kills and added seven digs and three blocks. Junior Emma Wagler was also a force at the net with seven kills and a team-high six blocks. Senior setter Grace Coble covered the entire floor well, adding four kills, 10 digs, and a block to her 28 assists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
WMU LONE TREE VBALL POST
Winfield-Mount Union volleyball not only continued to roll with a straight-sets win over Lone Tree Thursday night. A historic week for setter Keely Malone also continued. Malone’s 14th assist of the night Thursday broke the Wolves volleyball record for career assists, passing Samantha Walker. Malone had already earned JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week honors for reaching 1,000 career assists, and she’s now only 13 shy of 1,200. Malone dished out a total of 25 assists as WMU defeated the Lone Tree Lions 25-6, 25-15 and 25-18. It was an active night for the senior, as she added five kills, two aces, and three digs.
kciiradio.com
Washington Powder Puff Football Game Approved by the School Board
During the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board heard an appeal from a group of students to approve a powder puff football game for Wednesday, September 21st. Senior Body president Drew Horak led the congregation of students, who talked about their efforts to try and get the powder puff game reinstated.
kciiradio.com
Huskies Hit the Road In Search of First Win
Two teams hungry for their first victory of the season meet Friday in district play when the Highland Huskies travel to Stanwood to face the North Cedar Knights. Highland comes into the contest with an 0-3 record after losses to Wilton, Columbus and No. 1 East Buchanan by a combined 164-9 total. A week ago against the Beavers, the Huskies fell in Riverside 55-9 with sophomore quarterback Sage Hartley-Norman putting up 201 yards of total offense and engineering the team’s first touchdown of the season when he connected on a pass with senior Ethan Paisley. On the year, the Huskies are averaging three points per game while surrendering 55. Highland posts 171 yards per game, 130 of that on the ground. the Huskies rushing attack is led by Hartley-Norman with 27 carries for 147 yards. He is also seven of 24 through the air for 124 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. His top target in the passing game is Paisley with four grabs for 90 yards and a score. Logan McFarland leads the Highland defense with 13 stops, three for loss. Tristin Richardson has a fumble recovery for Highland.
kciiradio.com
Demons Hit the Road to Fort Madison in Week Four
Trying to get back to their winning ways is the goal for the Washington Demon football team tonight when they make a trip south to Fort Madison to close out non-district play. Washington sits at 2-1 and looks to rebound from last week’s 31-6 loss to Clear Creek-Amana. They will try to re-establish the ground attack with just 69 yards last week. Tayven Stuart leads the squad in that category with 351 rushing yards on the season with seven end zone trips. Ethan Patterson has thrown for 200 yards with four touchdowns. Fort Madison is a perfect 3-0 with all three games being decided by 11 points or less including a 16-13 triumph over Fairfield last week. The defense has surrendered just 10 points a game led by Hayden Segoviano with 19 tackles. Aidan Boyer has thrown for 457 yards with four touchdowns on the other side. The Bloodhounds won a hard fought battle last year by a 23-19 score at Case Field.
kciiradio.com
Lions Swept By Wapello Volleyball
Traveling to Wapello resulted in a three set loss for the Lone Tree volleyball team on Tuesday when they were swept by the host Arrows. Wapello (10-12, 4-0) handled the Southeast Iowa Super Conference clash with set wins of 25-16, 25-13, and 25-14. Quinn Veach collected seven kills for the victors and Jacie Hoeg had 21 assists. They managed 14 aces on the Lions.
kciiradio.com
Superintendent Willie Stone says that Powderpuff Game will Require Yearly Review
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reinstallation of a powderpuff football game for the upcoming homecoming celebrations after hearing an appeal from a group of students. To read more about the appeal given by the students, you can find the article online at KCIIradio.com.
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
kciiradio.com
JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week
This week’s JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week is Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball player Keely Malone. The senior recently eclipsed 1,000 career assists for the Wolves. Congrats Keely!
Comments / 0