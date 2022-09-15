Read full article on original website
Kim Jong-un’s sister tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after nuclear weapons offer
The politically powerful sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un offered a scathing rebuke to South Korea’s president, asking him to “shut his mouth” after he reiterated his offer of economic assistance in exchange for nuclear disarmament. Escalating her profanity-laced heated tirade that she has fired off toward South Korea this month, Kim Yo-jong addressed Yoon Suk-yeol directly for the first time, blasting him for his “audacious” proposal.“It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say,” she said about Mr Yoon, according to commentary...
CNET
Arrest Warrant Issued For Terra Founder Do Kwon in South Korea
When the TerraUSD Stablecoins depegged in May, it precipitated a $40 billion collapse in the luna cryptocurrency. Four months later, on Wednesday, South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, according to Bloomberg. Kwon's Terraform Labs was behind the Terra blockchain, the TerraUSD stablecoin and the luna cryptocurrency.
South Korean Government Seeks To Revoke Do Kwon's Passport: Report
The South Korean Ministry of Finance has declared that it is seeking to revoke the passports of Do Kwon, a co-founder of Terra blockchain, and five other individuals associated with the beleaguered project, according to a report. Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo stated Dan Sung-Han, the director of the Seoul...
BBC
New Zealand bodies in suitcase: Woman arrested in S Korea over children's deaths
South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month. In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who had bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.
Pope Says He Will Visit North Korea If Kim Jong-un Invites Him: 'I Will Not Refuse'
Pope Francis has asked Kim Jong-un to invite him to visit North Korea in a televised interview with South Korea's state broadcaster KBS. What Happened: The Pope on Friday said that he would not turn down a chance to visit and work for peace upon receiving an invitation from Kim.
The North Korean defectors who became YouTube stars
Growing up in North Korea, Kang Na-ra had never used the internet.
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Russian billionaire sues French customs for seizing his yachts
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Russian billionaire is suing French authorities in an effort to win back access to two of his yachts, arguing customs officials did not have the right to immobilise them despite him being on an EU sanctions list, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Taiwan to send three person delegation to Abe state funeral
TAIPEI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will send a three-person delegation to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, including a former parliament speaker and a former premier, the island's presidential office said on Thursday.
China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
US News and World Report
U.S., South Korea Revive Talks on 'Comprehensive' Ways to Deter North Korea
SEOUL (Reuters) - American and South Korean officials will meet next week to discuss "comprehensive measures" to deter North Korea, Seoul said on Thursday, as the two sides revive high-level deterrence talks for the first time since 2018. The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), which includes vice-ministerial defence...
dronedj.com
South Korea’s Jeju Island plans air taxi UAM services in 2025
South Korea’s Jeju Island is preparing to introduce air taxi service by 2025, a first step in the popular tourist destination’s plans to make urban air mobility (UAM) services a routine transport option around the vacation hot spot. Plans to roll out air taxi and future UAM services...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Tory MPs hit out at 'astonishing' decision to invite Chinese officials to Queen's funeral and ask why Beijing isn't being blacklisted from Monday's event like Russia, Belarus and Myanmar
Angry Tory MPs have hit out at a decision to invite Chinese officials to the Queen's funeral next week when representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have been banned. Parliamentarians who have been sanctioned by Beijing are furious that China is not being blacklisted from the event like other countries facing claims of human rights abuses.
Do Kwon Is Currently Not In Singapore: Report￼
A Reuters report citing Singapore Police claims that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon is not in Singapore. Do Kwon is currently being pursued by South Korean judicial authorities. A Reuters report citing Singapore Police claims that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon is currently not in Singapore. Where is Do Kwon?
S. Korea, Japan differ over summit plan amid history dispute
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in what would be the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history. But...
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
Japan govt to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing -FNN
TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
