The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after nuclear weapons offer

The politically powerful sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un offered a scathing rebuke to South Korea’s president, asking him to “shut his mouth” after he reiterated his offer of economic assistance in exchange for nuclear disarmament. Escalating her profanity-laced heated tirade that she has fired off toward South Korea this month, Kim Yo-jong addressed Yoon Suk-yeol directly for the first time, blasting him for his “audacious” proposal.“It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say,” she said about Mr Yoon, according to commentary...
CNET

Arrest Warrant Issued For Terra Founder Do Kwon in South Korea

When the TerraUSD Stablecoins depegged in May, it precipitated a $40 billion collapse in the luna cryptocurrency. Four months later, on Wednesday, South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, according to Bloomberg. Kwon's Terraform Labs was behind the Terra blockchain, the TerraUSD stablecoin and the luna cryptocurrency.
Benzinga

South Korean Government Seeks To Revoke Do Kwon's Passport: Report

The South Korean Ministry of Finance has declared that it is seeking to revoke the passports of Do Kwon, a co-founder of Terra blockchain, and five other individuals associated with the beleaguered project, according to a report. Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo stated Dan Sung-Han, the director of the Seoul...
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Reuters

Taiwan to send three person delegation to Abe state funeral

TAIPEI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will send a three-person delegation to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, including a former parliament speaker and a former premier, the island's presidential office said on Thursday.
Reuters

China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
Benzinga

US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
US News and World Report

U.S., South Korea Revive Talks on 'Comprehensive' Ways to Deter North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - American and South Korean officials will meet next week to discuss "comprehensive measures" to deter North Korea, Seoul said on Thursday, as the two sides revive high-level deterrence talks for the first time since 2018. The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), which includes vice-ministerial defence...
dronedj.com

South Korea’s Jeju Island plans air taxi UAM services in 2025

South Korea’s Jeju Island is preparing to introduce air taxi service by 2025, a first step in the popular tourist destination’s plans to make urban air mobility (UAM) services a routine transport option around the vacation hot spot. Plans to roll out air taxi and future UAM services...
Daily Mail

Tory MPs hit out at 'astonishing' decision to invite Chinese officials to Queen's funeral and ask why Beijing isn't being blacklisted from Monday's event like Russia, Belarus and Myanmar

Angry Tory MPs have hit out at a decision to invite Chinese officials to the Queen's funeral next week when representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have been banned. Parliamentarians who have been sanctioned by Beijing are furious that China is not being blacklisted from the event like other countries facing claims of human rights abuses.
EWN

Do Kwon Is Currently Not In Singapore: Report￼

A Reuters report citing Singapore Police claims that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon is not in Singapore. Do Kwon is currently being pursued by South Korean judicial authorities. A Reuters report citing Singapore Police claims that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon is currently not in Singapore. Where is Do Kwon?
The Independent

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
