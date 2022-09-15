VENICE, Calif. – A 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot near a homeless encampment in Venice, police said Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division were called at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday to the Google Venice building at 340 Main St., near Rose Avenue, a block south of the Santa Monica border, where they found the victims, one with a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO