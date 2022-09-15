Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bell shooting
One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the City of Bell, southeast of downtown Los Angeles, early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue. Officers told KTLA that a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men were shot by a […]
Motorcyclist killed in Compton crash
COMPTON, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt. J. Ely of the Compton Sheriff’s Station. Sgt. Ely confirmed the fatality but did not yet...
Victim Struck Multiple Times By Gunfire in Saturday Morning Shooting
An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about 1:23 a.m. Saturday morning, police said, and described the injuries as “life-threatening.”. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said a patrol officer was parked at the Community Center writing a report on an...
LAPD officers shoot suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead on Inglewood street
INGLEWOOD – An Inglewood resident contacted 2UrbanGirls with reports of heavy police activity in their area the evening of Sept. 16. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and described the situation as an “officer involved shooting”. “A man attacked IPD and ripped the...
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
Another man stabbed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
Northbound 110 Freeway in South LA reopens after man wounded in shooting, CHP says
Authorities briefly shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon a man was wounded in a shooting and then crashed.
1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
Pasadena police arrest murder suspect; DA files multiple charges
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
Authorities ID man killed in crash near Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area was identified Saturday. Zachary Jackson, 30, was identified as the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Jackson’s city of residence was not known. The...
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man shot and killed near DTLA, two suspects sought
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
Shooting near homeless encampment leaves two injured
VENICE, Calif. – A 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot near a homeless encampment in Venice, police said Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division were called at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday to the Google Venice building at 340 Main St., near Rose Avenue, a block south of the Santa Monica border, where they found the victims, one with a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the unincorporated Florence- Firestone area left a 38-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
Motorcyclist fatally struck by truck in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Deputies arrest suspect in murder of man at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – A man who allegedly killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county was in custody Friday. Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
