Bloodhounds Too Much for Demons
It was a nightmare start and it never got better last night for the Washington Demon football team when they closed out non-district play with a 37-7 loss to Fort Madison on the road. As heard on KCII, the Demons opened the game with a quick three and out only...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Close In Loss To Fairfield
It was by far Knoxville’s best effort of the season but the Panthers were still unable to come away with a win, falling to Fairfield on Friday night 29-28 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The start resembled many of Knoxville’s past games and threatened to become a lopsided score when the Trojans scored 14 points in the first ten minutes of the game. But Knoxville responded with a touchdown run from Koby Higginbotham and a two point conversion to make the score 14-8. Knoxville would take the lead at 15-14 when Jay Kellar hauled in the first of his three touchdown receptions to give Knoxville the lead in the 2nd quarter. After Fairfield took the lead back, the Panthers drove the length of the field and Kellar from 14 yards out gave the Panthers the lead back with :04 left in the first half, taking a 22-21 lead into the break. Both teams played to a stalemate in the 3rd quarter, but Fairfield grabbed the lead back and a touchdown and two point conversion to make it 29-22, but Knoxville did not fold, getting a key 3rd down conversion and then a couple of plays later Kellar again from ten yards out to get within one. Knoxville failed on the two point try and could not get into position to score again. Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a good couple of steps forward in the building of the program.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney, Keota run at Lynnville-Sully
Runners with the Sigourney Savages and Keota Eagles participated in the cross country invitational at Lynnville-Sully Thursday. The top time for the two schools came from Sigourney freshman Ellie Yates, who finished seventh in just over 23-and-a-half minutes. Savages sophomore Reanah Utterback was 13th in 24 minutes and 38 seconds, and freshman Addison Yates finished 23rd in a tick over 26 minutes flat.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Volleyball Wins Seventh of Last Eight Matches
The Sigourney Savages volleyball team responded from a tie match to knock off Tri-County in four sets Thursday night. Sigourney took the opening set 25-14, but dropped the second 25-20. But the Savages would respond down the stretch, winning the final two sets 25-19 and 25-13. Senior setter Brookelyn Hemsley...
kciiradio.com
#2 WACO Football Goes to Iowa Valley Seeking 5-0
WACO Warriors football looks to continue a perfect season and a reputation as one of Iowa’s best 8-man teams when they travel to Iowa Valley Friday night. The 4-0 and second-ranked Warriors are averaging 52 points per game. Running back Simeon Reichenbach has been the main engine of that explosive offense. The senior has rushed for just under nine yards per carry and scored 8 rushing touchdowns. Reichenbach has also turned three of his four receptions into scores.
kciiradio.com
WMU LONE TREE VBALL POST
Winfield-Mount Union volleyball not only continued to roll with a straight-sets win over Lone Tree Thursday night. A historic week for setter Keely Malone also continued. Malone’s 14th assist of the night Thursday broke the Wolves volleyball record for career assists, passing Samantha Walker. Malone had already earned JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week honors for reaching 1,000 career assists, and she’s now only 13 shy of 1,200. Malone dished out a total of 25 assists as WMU defeated the Lone Tree Lions 25-6, 25-15 and 25-18. It was an active night for the senior, as she added five kills, two aces, and three digs.
kciiradio.com
Cobras Look To Tackle Trojans to Start Districts
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team played giant-killers a week ago, taking down Class 2A No. 10 and previously unbeaten Centerville at the Snake Pit, tonight they open district play traveling to Pleasantville. SK finished the non-district schedule at 1-2, following losses to Durant and Mid-Prairie head coach Jared Jensen and his crew bounced back by pounding the Big Reds a week ago 42-7. They outscored Centerville 28-0 after half. Sawyer Stout was three for five through the air for 134 yards, each completion going for a touchdown, one each to Aidan Anderson, Cole Kindred and Clay Morse. On the ground Cole Clarahan had 19 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Clarahan had an interception and seven tackles to lead the defense. This year, the Snakes average 25 points per game while giving up 22. They put up 307 yards per game, 240 of that on the ground each night. SK is led by Cole Clarahan with 51 carries 313 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Stout is four of 12 for 145 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target is Isaac Bruns with three catches for 28 yards. Defensively, Jack Clarahan has 17 tackles, three and a half for loss and a sack. Evan Vittetoe has two fumble recoveries, Aiden McGuire and Cole Clarahan each have one, Jack Clarahan has an interception.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest and Columbus Meet in Area Volleyball Battle
A pair of KCII area volleyball teams will settle things on the hard court tonight in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens entertain the Columbus Wildcats. Hillcrest comes into the match with a record of 1-12, they are 0-4 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after being swept at Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are led this year by freshman Claire Withrow with 66 assists ninth most in the Superconference North, sophomore Malia Yoder with 66 digs, freshman Niva Helmuth with 45 kills, ninth in the north, and sophomore Kylee Statler with six blocks.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Ready For Ranked RVC Match With Beavers
One of the top volleyball matchups in Iowa Thursday happens at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman when Mid-Prairie hosts Wilton in River Valley Conference play for their annual “Dig Pink Cancer Awareness Night”. Mid-Prairie comes into action with an 8-5 overall record and 1-1 mark in River Valley play. The Hawks are ranked No. 15 in Class 3A in the most recent poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Last time out, Mid-Prairie fell in four sets last Thursday at No. 3 West Liberty. For the season, Mid-Prairie is led by sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 173 digs, ninth most in Class 3A. Senior Landry Pacha leads the Hawks with 124 assists and 77 kills with freshman Jovi Evans just behind at 119 assists and 69 kills. They are seventh and eighth respectively in the RVC in assists and seventh and ninth in kills. Senior Ella Groenewold is the team leader with 25 blocks, second in the River Valley.
kciiradio.com
Wolves Run Away From Warriors
The Winfield-Mt. Union football team were victors, in Victor, Friday, taking down the HLV Warriors on the road 52-12. The contest was tight early, each team putting up six in the first quarter, but a big second frame for the Wolves at 24-0 allowed them to build a 30-6 halftime advantage. WMU would go on to outscore the Warriors 22-6 after the break to put the game away. The Wolves rolled up 415 total yards including 266 on the ground. Cole Milks was seven for 13 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one touchdown each to Abram Edwards, Caleb Giese and Cam Buffington. In the ground game, Buffington had 13 carries, 129 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Giese and Edwards each had a rushing score. Defensively, Cam Buffington had 15 tackles and a pick six. Cooper Buffington also had a pick. The Wolves are now 3-2 this season and host Lone Tree in their annual Homecoming game Friday.
kciiradio.com
Demons and Hawks Hang Tough in State Rankings
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released the new cross country rankings for this week and Washington and Mid-Prairie continue to represent the KCII listening area. The Washington Demon boys are No. 13 this week in Class 3A, up three spots from a week ago. Micah Rees stands at No. 11 in the Class 3A individual poll, up one spot from 12th a week ago. The Demon girls are No. 14 in Class 3A this week, Washington was 16th last week, an improvement of two places. Iris Dahl stands at No. 16 in this weeks individual rankings, she jumped into the poll for the first time this year a week ago at No. 15. The Demon boys and girls ran last at Waterworks Park in Fairfield September 8th where the boys won the team title led by an individual championship for Rees. The Washington girls were runners-up with Dahl third. Washington runs at Fort Madison tonight.
kciiradio.com
Huskies Hit the Road In Search of First Win
Two teams hungry for their first victory of the season meet Friday in district play when the Highland Huskies travel to Stanwood to face the North Cedar Knights. Highland comes into the contest with an 0-3 record after losses to Wilton, Columbus and No. 1 East Buchanan by a combined 164-9 total. A week ago against the Beavers, the Huskies fell in Riverside 55-9 with sophomore quarterback Sage Hartley-Norman putting up 201 yards of total offense and engineering the team’s first touchdown of the season when he connected on a pass with senior Ethan Paisley. On the year, the Huskies are averaging three points per game while surrendering 55. Highland posts 171 yards per game, 130 of that on the ground. the Huskies rushing attack is led by Hartley-Norman with 27 carries for 147 yards. He is also seven of 24 through the air for 124 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. His top target in the passing game is Paisley with four grabs for 90 yards and a score. Logan McFarland leads the Highland defense with 13 stops, three for loss. Tristin Richardson has a fumble recovery for Highland.
kciiradio.com
Demon Boys and Girls XC Win Timm Lamb Invite, Rees Captures Gold
It was all smiles once again last night for the Washington cross country teams in Fort Madison when they swept the competition at the Timm Lamb Invite. The No. 13 Demon boys claimed three of the top five individual spots to place first in the team standings in class A with 33 points, beating out second place Fort Madison by 22. Micah Rees continued his tear by shattering a personal record and placing first in 16:16. That time is the third fastest in school history. Freshman Andrew Rees made a name for himself by night’s end placing third in 17:49 and Tyler Alderton was fourth in 18:10. Other scored results included Elijah Morris 12th (18:33) and Lane Schrock 13th (18:36). All five of the No. 14 Demon girl runners cracked the top 10 to help them run away with the title compiling 31 points. The Bloodhounds managed silver with 51. Freshman Iris Dahl set another PR to claim runner-up in 20:24 to put her in the top five fastest time in school history. Quincy Griffis placed third in 21:05, Lauren Horak was seventh (21:49), Alyvia Anderson ninth (21:49), and Angeline Anderson (21:49).
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Gets to Double-Digit Wins
The WACO Warriors volleyball team cruised to a straight-sets win last night, defeating Pekin 25-11, 25-2 and 25-8. Senior Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 14 kills and added seven digs and three blocks. Junior Emma Wagler was also a force at the net with seven kills and a team-high six blocks. Senior setter Grace Coble covered the entire floor well, adding four kills, 10 digs, and a block to her 28 assists.
kciiradio.com
Washington Powder Puff Football Game Approved by the School Board
During the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board heard an appeal from a group of students to approve a powder puff football game for Wednesday, September 21st. Senior Body president Drew Horak led the congregation of students, who talked about their efforts to try and get the powder puff game reinstated.
kciiradio.com
Superintendent Willie Stone says that Powderpuff Game will Require Yearly Review
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reinstallation of a powderpuff football game for the upcoming homecoming celebrations after hearing an appeal from a group of students. To read more about the appeal given by the students, you can find the article online at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Demons Hit the Road to Fort Madison in Week Four
Trying to get back to their winning ways is the goal for the Washington Demon football team tonight when they make a trip south to Fort Madison to close out non-district play. Washington sits at 2-1 and looks to rebound from last week’s 31-6 loss to Clear Creek-Amana. They will try to re-establish the ground attack with just 69 yards last week. Tayven Stuart leads the squad in that category with 351 rushing yards on the season with seven end zone trips. Ethan Patterson has thrown for 200 yards with four touchdowns. Fort Madison is a perfect 3-0 with all three games being decided by 11 points or less including a 16-13 triumph over Fairfield last week. The defense has surrendered just 10 points a game led by Hayden Segoviano with 19 tackles. Aidan Boyer has thrown for 457 yards with four touchdowns on the other side. The Bloodhounds won a hard fought battle last year by a 23-19 score at Case Field.
kciiradio.com
JET Physical Therapy Football Athlete of the Week
The JET Physical Therapy Football Athlete of the Week is Lone Tree quarterback Ethan Bockelman. The junior passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in a win over Tri-County. Congrats Ethan!
