Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
Related
KWTX
East Texas native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend
TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
Tyler ISD fifth grader becomes national wakeboard champion, runner-up in worldwide contest
TYLER, Texas — A fifth grader at Tyler ISD is making waves across the nation and globe as he rises in the ranks of wakeboarding competition scene. Over the summer, Becton Spencer became the 2022 junior boys beginner national wakeboard champion while competing in the World Wake Association Tournament Series in Florida.
Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Texas women leaving their mark during Hispanic Heritage Month
TYLER, Texas — Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month -- a monthlong celebration where CBS19 will be highlighting different Hispanic cultures across the East Texas community. "We’ll be full of magic, full of tradition – our language, our culture," said Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the...
Troup students, staff show support to injured football player Cooper Reid with special t-shirts
TROUP, Texas — Wearing their "Praying for Cooper" t-shirts, Troup ISD students and staff showed their support to Cooper Reid Friday morning as he continues to recover from a head injury during last week's football game. The shirt features the school district's maroon and white colors along with a...
Statewide high school fishing tournaments to honor Troup's Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid, a member of the Troup Tigers football team suffered a severe head injury in last Friday's homecoming game against Buffalo. However, he's also the heart of the Troup High School fishing team. On Saturday, during the first Texas...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7
LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
cbs19.tv
WEEK 4: East Texas high school football scoreboard
TYLER, Texas — It's Week 4 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods. Longview 56 - Lufkin 7 (FINAL) North Mesquite 23 - Tyler High 27 (FINAL) Tyler Legacy 3 - Texas High 27...
inforney.com
Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'
Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
BLUE FOR #22: Troup business serving up special drink for Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas — On Monday, school districts and businesses all over East Texas are wearing blue for a high school football player who suffered a severe brain injury during a Friday night football game. Cooper Reid is still in the hospital and is being monitored by doctors. His family...
TISD Officials Preparing for Surprise Safety Audit
Sometime in the next few months, state auditors plan to visit a Tyler Independent School District campus to determine if it passes the test. The auditors won’t be checking the school’s financial records during the surprise visit. Rather, they will be testing doors. It’s an audit safety and...
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
KTRE
Tyler High’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and run for a 70-yard touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against North Mesquite, Tyler High School’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and runs it in for a 70-yard touchdown.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0