Troup, TX

KWTX

East Texas native competing in national mullet championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
BRYAN, TX
CBS19

Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas women leaving their mark during Hispanic Heritage Month

TYLER, Texas — Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month -- a monthlong celebration where CBS19 will be highlighting different Hispanic cultures across the East Texas community. "We’ll be full of magic, full of tradition – our language, our culture," said Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7

LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down

Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
cbs19.tv

WEEK 4: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 4 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods. Longview 56 - Lufkin 7 (FINAL) North Mesquite 23 - Tyler High 27 (FINAL) Tyler Legacy 3 - Texas High 27...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'

Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

TISD Officials Preparing for Surprise Safety Audit

Sometime in the next few months, state auditors plan to visit a Tyler Independent School District campus to determine if it passes the test. The auditors won’t be checking the school’s financial records during the surprise visit. Rather, they will be testing doors. It’s an audit safety and...
TYLER, TX
