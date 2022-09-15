Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Putting practice tips into action
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg girls tennis team viewed a North Shore Conference dual meet Tuesday against West Bend East as a perfect opportunity to take lessons from practice and put them into use in competition. The Bulldogs were successful in that venture, securing a 7-0 victory over the Suns...
onfocus.news
Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble Named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball by WBCA
Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble has been named the 2022 Mr. Basketball award-winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Trimble led Menomonee Falls to its first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, scoring 26 points in a sectional-semifinal win over Green Bay East and 19 in the sectional-final triumph over De Pere.
Greater Milwaukee Today
After a stumble, Wolverines back on top
WAUKESHA — To make it back to the top, Waukesha West’s boys soccer team first had to hit the reset button. The Wolverines were arguably coming off their most successful season ever, in which they won the Classic 8 Conference and reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering)
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering) Born Elizabeth Ann Doering on August 9, 1930, in Markesan, Betty passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Neva (Johnson) and William Doering; and her brother Roger and his wife, Orlu. Betty is survived by her...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin football players shave heads, dedicate game to classmate
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Bright shirts, shaved heads and football. Hundreds came together on Saturday, Sept. 17 to support a New Berlin West Middle School student as she fights leukemia. Saturday morning's eighth grade New Berlin West Vikings game brought out hundreds. But fans weren't fully focused on football. Norah...
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ H. Dreger
May 8, 1945 - Sept. 15, 2022. James “Jim” H. Dreger of Waukesha died at Waukesha Memorial Hospital lovingly surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha on May 8, 1945, the son of Harold and Bernice (nee Buchholtz) Dreger.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Langill remembered for love of books, writing, teaching
WAUKESHA — The last chapter is often the hardest to write, according to Ross Langill. Everyone has a different memory of what happened and what was important. For those who knew and loved Ellen Langill of Waukesha, who died on Aug. 16, it was her love of family, community, education, history, writing and teaching that filled her days and her heart.
fortatkinsononline.com
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
