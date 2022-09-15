ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man arrested in 2014 execution-style murder of family

By Chad Washington
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLXYb_0hwX0cPS00

HOUSTON ( CW39 ) — The execution-style killing of an entire family in 2014 is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.

The Sun family, which consisted of a mom and dad, along with two boys, ages 9 and 7, were found shot to death in their home in the Coles Crossing neighborhood in northwest Harris County back in January of 2014.

📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App

There were no suspects at the time of their killings.

But on Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Feng Lu was arrested by San Francisco Police after getting off of a flight from China.

Lu, 58, is being held in the San Mateo County Jail in California and will be extradited to Texas. Lu will be charged with four counts of capital murder, Gonzalez said.

New DNA technology reportedly helped tie Feng Lu to the case.

Deputies say Lu committed the murders because the father, a co-worker, wouldn’t give him a good recommendation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WSFA

Texas man dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy