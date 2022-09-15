MOOSIC, P.A. — An eighth inning rally gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-62) a 7-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox (70-69) on Saturday night at PNC Field. After an Enmanuel Valdez sac-fly put the WooSox up 5-4 in the top of eighth, SWB began its half of the inning with a single from Ronald Guzman. The next batter, Josh Breaux, delivered a game-tying RBI double off the wall in left-center against Geoff Hartlieb.

MOOSIC, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO