Ponies Fall at Home to Yard Goats on Saturday Night
Binghamton, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell 7-0 to the Hartford Yard Goats (33-34, 76-60) on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. Hartford has now taken three of the first five games of the series. Daniel Montano brought home the first run of the game just two batters in...
Mauricio Tallies a Career High Five RBI as Ponies Blank Yard Goats on Friday Night
Binghamton, NY – Led by Ronny Mauricio’s 3-4 performance with a career high five RBI, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies shut out the Hartford Yard Goats 6-0 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton (25-40, 53-81) opened the scoring in the first as Wyatt Young walked and Carlos Cortes...
Ritter’s Double Completes Comeback in Wild Win on Thursday Night
Binghamton, NY – Luke Ritter’s bases clearing double into the right centerfield gap capped off a wild 10-9 victory in 11 innings for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Hartford Yard Goats (32-33, 75-59) on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies also snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Keeping Pace: RailRiders win Friday, staying 0.5 games back in race
MOOSIC, PA (September 16, 2022) –The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (76-62) cruised to an 8-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night. Every batter in the lineup reached base at least once as the RailRiders have guaranteed at least a series split this week with the victory. SWB got...
Dalbec Homers Twice in Loss at SWB
MOOSIC, P.A. — An eighth inning rally gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-62) a 7-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox (70-69) on Saturday night at PNC Field. After an Enmanuel Valdez sac-fly put the WooSox up 5-4 in the top of eighth, SWB began its half of the inning with a single from Ronald Guzman. The next batter, Josh Breaux, delivered a game-tying RBI double off the wall in left-center against Geoff Hartlieb.
