b969fm.com
Alive Community Outreach Peace Week events to uplift nonviolence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In recognition of Wednesday, September 21 as the International Day of Peace, Alive Community Outreach is holding several events throughout this week that focus on nonviolence and developing a peacemaking culture. The group is hoping residents will come out to support the mission of...
FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
