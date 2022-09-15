Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Paul David Cleven
MADISON – Paul David Cleven, age 61, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on March 5, 1961, in Madison, the son of Donald Cleven and Maxine (Schuchmann) Cleven. Paul graduated from La Follette High School with the class of 1979. He was a...
Channel 3000
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
Channel 3000
Connie S. Mohlman
COTTAGE GROVE – Connie S. Mohlman, age 73, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Jan. 5, 1949, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Raymond and Gwendolyn (U’Ren) Conwell. Connie graduated from Mineral Point High School...
Channel 3000
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Channel 3000
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen has reached eternal rest and peace on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born in Madison and lived his entire life in the Mad city. Willy is survived by his parents, Tom (Jean) Boehnen and Rick Neuenschwander; along with his siblings, Tommy (Dora) Boehnen, Rachel (Jeff) Blum, Paul (Amy) Schneider. He is loved and missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Willy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Neuenschwander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Channel 3000
Constance “Connie” Fausett
With a heavy heart we must share that Constance Fausett, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Connie was truly special in the way that she touched so many lives and lived so selflessly. Constance Gail Fausett was born on...
Channel 3000
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Channel 3000
George Kiehl
George Kiehl, 72, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. George is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Elizabeth (Alex Marshall) Kiehl and Megan (Greg) Donovan; granddaughter, Miriam Marshall; and his three sisters, Donna Glowcheski, Darlene Wozney and Diane Giebel. George...
Channel 3000
Patricia M. “Patty” Becker
Patricia M. “Patty” Becker, age 54, of Stoughton, WI, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with her husband by her side. Patty was born on May 18, 1968 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Jerry and Lorraine (Bibby) Evans. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1986 and earned a degree in Apparel Design from U.W. Stout in 1998. Patty and William D. Becker were united in marriage on September 24, 2005 at the First Unitarian Church in Madison. She was employed in Health Information Management at SSM Health for the past 23 years. Patty was a talented designer and seamstress who had a passion for making historical clothing and beautiful quilts that she gifted to her family. She enjoyed sewing costumes for the Stoughton Village Players (SVP). She and Will had a love of nature that took them to several state and county parks as well as various camping trips. She was also a Milwaukee Brewer fan and an avid board, video, and tabletop gamer.
Channel 3000
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Channel 3000
David G. Sutter
David G. Sutter, age 84, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Blue Mounds, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Lund) Sutter. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 2 years.
Channel 3000
Arlene Joan Patzer
Arlene Joan (Bender) Patzer, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Arlene was born on June 6, 1932, the daughter of Delbert B. Bender, Sr. and Susan G. (Paulson) Bender. She graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1950. Arlene eloped after graduation and married John T. Patzer in Iowa on their way to Oregon. Arlene was initially a domestic goddess, then worked at J.C. Penney and other jobs, and finally worked 27 years for the State of Wisconsin, retiring as a supervisor in Equal Rights and Labor Standards.
Channel 3000
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
Channel 3000
Esther R. Botting
Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
Channel 3000
Delores Rose Moen
Delores R Moen, age 89, passed away Monday September 12, 2022 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 31, 1933 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Williams) Baierl. Delores met Don Moen in the second grade, and after Don’s return from the Navy, he danced her off her feet and they married on June 6, 1956. Together, they raised 9 children that she loved and adored. Delores was a loving mother and wife, a devout Christian, and just lovely to be around.
Channel 3000
June Miller
FALL RIVER — June J. Miller, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare Center, Fitchburg. A private family celebration of life will be held. A complete obituary is pending.
Channel 3000
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born on October 4, 1937 in Belmont Township, son of August “Gus” and Bertha (Kinch) Heins. He was united in marriage to Cleo Gregory in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1993. Hubie was later united in marriage to Susanne Nodorft on January 28, 1995 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Hubert was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. He farmed in Belmont his entire life and was proud to own a Century Family Farm. After retiring, he started working for his neighbor, Homer Bockhop, and enjoyed helping him for nearly 25 years.
Channel 3000
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. He was born on March 27, 1935, in Madison, the son of Rowe and Esther (Gratz) Sawle. Roscoe graduated from Arena High School in 1953. He married Shirley (Moyer) Sawle...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Badger Honor Flight ready for takeoff this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Brian Ziegler from the Badger Honor Flight joins Live at Four to preview this weekend's trip to the nation's capital for 87 Wisconsin veterans. Well-wishers can help welcome the veterans home at the Dane County Regional Airport Saturday night. The flight is scheduled to return at 9:15; Badger Honor Flight recommends people show up an hour early to get in place.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend.
