A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Seeing the Pink Lady cruise ship in this photo brings me back to a very memorable day from my youth that took place on one of these tour boats in Boothbay Harbor some 50 years ago. Towards the end of a three-hour Kennebec River cruise, I had to use the bathroom that was below deck. Long story short, I accidentally locked myself in the bathroom and couldn’t get out, so they had to stop the boat. The captain had to go outside, open up one of the portholes, and stick his head inside to tell me how to unlock the door. I still remember the cheers of the other passengers as I exited the bathroom. — Steve Yenco, Lisbon Falls, Maine.
Maine issues browntail moth advisory amid fall activities
With fall set to officially begin on Thursday, seasonal outdoor activities such as apple picking, hiking, corn mazes, and even lawn clean-up are on the rise. The Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services issued an advisory in a news release Tuesday to remind the public to stay cautious of browntail moth hairs amid fall activities.
2022 Maine Fall Turkey Hunting Season Begins
Youth hunters got a jump start over the weekend, now the fall turkey season is underway for all. Maine's fall turkey hunt is underway. The season opened to all Monday, September 19. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6-8,10-14, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
Maine could feel impacts from Hurricane Fiona
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday morning with 115 mile per hour winds by 2 a.m. It was approaching the Turks and Caicos islands aftercausing serious damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and the National Hurricane Center said the storm would likely keep strengthening into a category 4 storm with winds of 140 miles per hour forecast.
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine
Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
Did you Know the Owner That Just Donated the Entire Patagonia Company was a Mainer?
Before I even get into the good stuff, did you know the owner of Patagonia is from Maine?!. You truly learn something new every day and this was a big one for me today. I guess it does make sense that a company dedicated to outdoor activities would be from the Pine Tree State. Sort of reminds me of another big company here in Maine that sells outdoor gear…
New report outlines financial impact of lower Kennebec River dams
WATERVILLE, Maine — Leaders with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce are hoping to provide regulators and politicians with new information highlighting the economic impact of multiple dams and mills along the Kennebec River. According to a report released by the MMCC, four dams and two mills in the lower-Kennebec...
The Big E celebrates the state of Maine
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people from across the country are enjoying what New England has to offer at The Big E and this past Saturday, the fair celebrated the farthest state in the region: Maine. Tens of thousands were treated to a Maine event - literally. For most...
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit
Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
Maine News You May Have Missed
A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
20 Best Leaf Peeping Spots to Marvel at Maine’s Fantastic Fall Foliage of Colors
Maine is known for many things, but what it all comes down to is this: our four seasons. Whether you're skiing down one of our many trails in December or taking a Casco Bay cruise in the sunny months of July, this state has something to offer for every season and any interest.
Maine unemployment rate rises to 3.1% in August
Maine's unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in August from 2.8% in July, registering its first month-on-month increase since June 2021, according to the latest data from the Maine Department of Labor. The rate remains close to the 3.0% average for the past three months. Total non-farm wage and salary jobs...
