Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in August
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in August, up from a revised 4.9% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate in August 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted...
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
mynewsla.com
County’s Jobless Rate Rises in August
Gains in some sectors of the regional economy were outweighed by losses in others, pushing Riverside County’s unemployment rate higher last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in August, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.3%, up from 4% in...
mynewsla.com
Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance
A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
mynewsla.com
Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below the 700 mark Thursday, continuing a mostly steady downward trend and echoing drops in infection numbers. According to state figures, there were 677 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, down from 717 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 84...
mynewsla.com
At Least Five Injured in Antelope Valley Crash
At least five people were hospitalized after a white van collided with a vehicle in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
mynewsla.com
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Charred Remnants of Travel Trailer in Sun Valley
A man’s body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday. Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Comments / 1