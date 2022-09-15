DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a woman from Garrett. Police say that 41-year-old Amanda Faulkner was driving a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on CR 36 when the car ran off the south side of the road into the ditch.

