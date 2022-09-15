ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
b969fm.com

FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
FORT WAYNE, IN
b969fm.com

Alive Community Outreach Peace Week events to uplift nonviolence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In recognition of Wednesday, September 21 as the International Day of Peace, Alive Community Outreach is holding several events throughout this week that focus on nonviolence and developing a peacemaking culture. The group is hoping residents will come out to support the mission of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
b969fm.com

Alcohol blamed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a woman from Garrett. Police say that 41-year-old Amanda Faulkner was driving a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on CR 36 when the car ran off the south side of the road into the ditch.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy