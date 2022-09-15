ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Repairs to Citizens Square lot to impact parking spots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Repairs to the Citizens Square parking lot are scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Parking lot access will be limited to the front lane of the parking lot with the entrance to be off Clinton Street and the exit to be the east exit onto Berry Street. The parking spaces in the front lane will be reserved for members of the public needing to be at Citizens Square.
Seven pets killed in Crestwood area fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – No people were hurt in a weekend fire on Hackberry Lane in the Crestwood area. Sadly though, several pets were not so lucky. Firefighters say a dog and six cats died from smoke inhalation in the Saturday night fire that broke out around 11:30.
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
Drive-through COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic to be held Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A drive-through vaccination clinic this Thursday, Sept. 22, will provide Allen County residents with free, newly available COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech target the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The vaccines tested and recently approved by federal regulators provide better protection against the widely circulating Omicron variant, which is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Alive Community Outreach Peace Week events to uplift nonviolence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In recognition of Wednesday, September 21 as the International Day of Peace, Alive Community Outreach is holding several events throughout this week that focus on nonviolence and developing a peacemaking culture. The group is hoping residents will come out to support the mission of...
