Macomb County, MI

Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) - Police in Macomb County are looking for a "shellfish" thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.

According to a post from Roseville police on Thursday, a suspect is wanted for retail fraud after he hit the Costco on 27118 Gratiot Ave.

Police say the man walked into the store and did not display a membership card before proceeding back to the seafood department.

The suspect then picked king crab legs and walked out of the store without paying for the items -- the estimate cost of stolen seafood totaled up to $1,107.00 worth, police said.

Photo credit Roseville Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30's with medium length brown hair. Police said he is sporting a thin beard and was seen wearing light gray shorts and a dark gray Under Armour shirt.

Anyone with any information about this crime or who many recognized this man has been asked to contact Roseville Police Department Detective Sidaway at 586-447-4511 or email at jsidaway@rosevillepolice-mi.com.

Information can also be submitted 100% anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or online here.

George Whitfield
2d ago

wow! This puts me in a CRABBY mood with terrible people who need to be on The Hook for bad things. it is a Fishy story.

Sadie Jane
2d ago

If you also look closely it "appears" as if he might have a hand gun in his left pocket. My best quess he is possibly on drugs, he has to know that all stores in 2022 have cameras. Why crabs did he ask someone for money and that was their trade off for some dope money?

georgi
2d ago

Wasn’t AIC who justified these actions in the name of putting food on the table? Hey if an elected government official supports this behavior we should require to accept payment is optional

