Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) - Police in Macomb County are looking for a "shellfish" thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.

According to a post from Roseville police on Thursday, a suspect is wanted for retail fraud after he hit the Costco on 27118 Gratiot Ave.

Police say the man walked into the store and did not display a membership card before proceeding back to the seafood department.

The suspect then picked king crab legs and walked out of the store without paying for the items -- the estimate cost of stolen seafood totaled up to $1,107.00 worth, police said.

Photo credit Roseville Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30's with medium length brown hair. Police said he is sporting a thin beard and was seen wearing light gray shorts and a dark gray Under Armour shirt.

Anyone with any information about this crime or who many recognized this man has been asked to contact Roseville Police Department Detective Sidaway at 586-447-4511 or email at jsidaway@rosevillepolice-mi.com.

Information can also be submitted 100% anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or online here.