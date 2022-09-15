ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New art exhibit coming to Scissortail Park

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to Scissortail Park will soon be able to see a new outdoor exhibit from 22 local artists.

Officials say Scissortail Park commissioned paintings and illustrations from 22 local artists for a special outdoor exhibit to celebrate the arrival of the “Taking Flight: Light as a Feather” sculpture.

The 31-foot-high, 14,000-pound sculpture designed by Lesley Chang and Jason Klimoski resemble a feather floating to the ground. It should be installed before the end of the year.

The new outdoor exhibit features artwork of various birds from the area for the “Birds of a Feather” exhibit.

Each artist that was selected to participate in the project created two pieces of art. One painting or illustration depicts a native Oklahoma bird, while the other represents a single feather from their chosen bird.

The designs will be featured on light-pole banners along the Upper Park Promenade at Scissortail Park.

“Appreciate the beauty and fascination of various birds that live or migrate through our region as depicted by 22 diverse local artists,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “Guests are invited to enjoy this unique exhibit that is displayed on pole banners placed along our Upper Promenade at Scissortail Park. We hope this exhibit sparks an interest and curiosity to learn more about birds and how to help sustain them through habitat conservation, tree planting, and planting bird-friendly gardens.”

An artist reception will be hosted at Scissortail Park’s Picnic Trellises on Sunday, Sep. 18 from 4:30-6pm to officially kick off the exhibit.

