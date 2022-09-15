Read full article on original website
New regulations will allow home grow for cannabis patients in NY
Certified patients and designated caregivers will be allowed to grow their own cannabis at home under regulations given final approval on Tuesday by New York's Cannabis Control Board. The regulations will allow patients or caregivers with proper designation to grow up to three mature and three immature cannabis plants at...
New York receives billions for bolstering climate-vulnerable infrastructure
A year ago, flash floods ripped through parts of New York state after the remnants of a hurricane passed through the northeast. The storm highlighted the need to bolster infrastructure in flood prone areas -- including spaces not previously considered vulnerable to extreme weather events. Now, a year later, New...
How the drought impacted this year’s pumpkin crop in Central New York
A drought impacting most of upstate New York has pumpkin farms seeing smaller crops heading into the Halloween season. Louise Cox, who owns Pumpkin Hollow located southwest of Syracuse, said their volume of pumpkins hasn’t been impacted but rather the size. “They tend to be smaller. They like water,...
Ethics and corruption allegations fly in race for New York governor
The race for governor in New York is becoming an increasingly heated contest, with both campaigns trading punches over ethics, corruption and malfeasance. Allies of Gov. Kathy Hochul have seized on Republican-backed efforts to secure Rep. Lee Zeldin an additional ballot, but failed to do so after petitions contained multiple duplicate signatures. Republicans, meanwhile, have pointed to a Hochul campaign donor receiving a lucrative state contract to provide COVID-19-related supplies.
Feds: 47 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say...
Hochul shares messages of community, change at Williamsville church service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul shared a message of community and change on a stop in Western New York on Sunday. She spent the morning at a church service in Williamsville. It was a morning of praise and worship at Zion Dominion Global Ministries. Among the congregation on...
New York Assembly Judiciary Committee chairman proposes election worker protection bill
According to a Brennan Center poll of local election officials around the country, one in six election officials, including poll workers, have been threatened. The threats include verbal threats, death threats that name their children, racist threats and gendered harassment. The same analysis found that 60% of poll workers are...
State officials warn browntail moth hairs a risk for fall outdoor activities
State officials are again warning Mainers about the risks associated with browntail moth hairs. Hairs from browntail moth caterpillars can get stirred up during fall yardwork and can cause a skin reaction similar to poison ivy. That’s according to a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine Forest Service and 211 Maine.
In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to...
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico after knocking out power to whole island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico after knocking out power to whole island. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud
Adding to a host of other potentially problematic legal issues, a group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance.
New program to help struggling Mainers pay water and sewer bills
Low-income Mainers facing a water disconnection notice or sewer lien can get help from a new MaineHousing program, the agency announced Tuesday. The Maine Water Assistance Program will provide eligible homeowners or renters with up to $500 to help pay their bills. The program is funded by $4.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
‘Abortion saved my life’: Texas veteran voices support for VA abortion services plan
DALLAS — After Texas Republicans passed what at the time was the most restrictive abortion ban in the country, 33-year-old Sydney Chipman said she was scared. “I told my partner, I don’t want to get pregnant in the state of Texas, because I don’t know that if something wrong or bad happened in the process of the pregnancy, that I would live and survive the outcomes of that,” Chipman told Spectrum News.
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Maine child advocate warns that too many children are being exposed to drugs
Vulnerable children being exposed to legal and illegal drugs and a lack of mental health services for older youth are the top concerns of the state’s child welfare ombudsman. “Unfortunately, the strain on all of the systems affecting child welfare remains considerable,” Christine Alberi told the Legislature’s Health and...
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of four women from the 1990s
ST. LOUIS — A convicted killer who is already serving a life sentence was charged Monday with the murders of four women in a case that went cold 32 years ago. Gary R. Muehlberg, 73, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder with two counts in St. Louis County, one in St. Charles County and one count in Lincoln County for the 1990 murders of 27-year-old Brenda J. Pruitt, 18-year-old Robyn J. Mihan, 40-year-old Donna Reitmeyer and the 1991 murder of 21-year-old Sandra S. Little, according to a press release from the Maryland Heights Police Department.
