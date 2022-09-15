DALLAS — After Texas Republicans passed what at the time was the most restrictive abortion ban in the country, 33-year-old Sydney Chipman said she was scared. “I told my partner, I don’t want to get pregnant in the state of Texas, because I don’t know that if something wrong or bad happened in the process of the pregnancy, that I would live and survive the outcomes of that,” Chipman told Spectrum News.

