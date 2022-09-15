ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WRAL News

Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup

CAYEY, PUERTO RICO — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm's eye passed close to Grand...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are dominated...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Outrage over Chemours' plans to expand production after widespread chemical pollution in NC drinking water

Chemours is planning to expand production at their Fayetteville Works chemical plant, despite continued contamination issues in North Carolina drinking water from the facility's chemical pollution. Public meetings about the expansion are taking place Tuesday in Bladen County and Wednesday in Brunswick County. Many community and environmental groups say they...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Feds: 47 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WRAL News

NC one step closer to hosting 2027 World University Games

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is one step closer to hosting the 2027 World University Games. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday joined Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin at the Governor's Mansion to sign a proclamation officially expressing the state's desire and ability to host the games, the second-largest international athletic competition after the Olympics.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Drought in Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue

RENO, NEV. — In a midterm campaign season dominated by inflation, abortion and crime, there’s another issue that is becoming more urgent in Western states: drought. The topic of water historically has played little to no role in campaign ads in much of the region, but funding to fight drought is coming up now in door-knocking campaigns and is on the long list of talking points that advocacy groups are using to rally voters in two states with vulnerable Democratic incumbents and looming water cuts: Nevada and Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to first-year...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRAL News

NC Senate leader pans exempting student loan forgiveness tax

RALEIGH, N.C. — Efforts to exempt North Carolina residents from state income tax on the value of student loan forgiveness announced last month by President Joe Biden likely will be unsuccessful given that the state Senate's most influential member opposes them. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked legislators last week...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of the...
HEALTH
WRAL News

Woman injured in shootout with state trooper in western NC

A North Carolina state trooper shot and injured a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Burke County. The State Highway Patrol was called around 6:45 a.m. to reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke counties along I-40. Troopers found a truck pulled over near mile marker 114 with a woman in the bed.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday railed against what he called "revenge politics,'' as liberals in the House and Senate team up with Republicans to oppose his plan to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
GEORGIA STATE
