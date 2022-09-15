ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend

This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Alicia Keys sells out Hard Rock show in Tampa

TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
wild941.com

Do The Eastside Boyz Still Talk To Lil Jon?

The Eastside Boyz will be in Tampa for the No Limit reunion tour and the city is excited. Babs interviewed the Eastside Boyz who were a power house in the early 2000’s with Lil Jon. Remember how hype everyone would get when #GETLOW would come on? Unfortunately it does not appear that the guys are on good terms. There is no bad blood according to Big Sam and Lil Bo, but Jon has not returned any of their calls. They say he is also holding up their tour.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Itzhak Perlman
Person
Greg Koch
Person
Picasso
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

New reality show “Meet My Abuela” was filmed entirely in the Tampa area

Lights, camera, Tampa! The shine is on the city of Tampa and the greater Tampa area as a new romantic reality show has filmed in our neck of the woods. The show is titled “Meet My Abuela” and it represents a partnership between Visit Florida, Visit Tampa Bay, and Film Tampa Bay. These production partnerswant to create captivating stories on the screen, but they also want to showcase all that the Tampa Bay region has to offer and entice those outside of our city to come and visit.
wild941.com

Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire

A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Art#Smithsonian Museum#Fine Arts#Sellouts#The Florida Orchestra#Tfo#Warner Bros#Southside Johnny
places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition

September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Clearwater referendum seeks $400M mixed-use development, sans Scientology

With Scientology controlling so much land, could this be Clearwater's chance to revitalize?. Downtown Clearwater has it all — close access to one of the nation’s best beaches, pristine views of the waterfront, palm tree-lined roads to the north picturesque enough for any movie shoot or commercial cameo — yet the town remains sleepy, with vacant buildings and a dearth of nightlife or entertainment.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy