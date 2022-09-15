Read full article on original website
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
Free Museum Day is September 17: Here are some Tampa Bay museums that are participating
TAMPA, Fla.—Saturday, September 17 is Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, where people can visit some of their favorite museums across the country for free. Here are 6 Tampa Bay museums that are participating. Location: 801 Water St, Tampa. Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. All free tickets must be...
Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend
This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
Alicia Keys sells out Hard Rock show in Tampa
TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
Good Intentions debuts in St. Pete, Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
Ybor City lost its Buffalo Wild Wings, too.
Do The Eastside Boyz Still Talk To Lil Jon?
The Eastside Boyz will be in Tampa for the No Limit reunion tour and the city is excited. Babs interviewed the Eastside Boyz who were a power house in the early 2000’s with Lil Jon. Remember how hype everyone would get when #GETLOW would come on? Unfortunately it does not appear that the guys are on good terms. There is no bad blood according to Big Sam and Lil Bo, but Jon has not returned any of their calls. They say he is also holding up their tour.
Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
New reality show “Meet My Abuela” was filmed entirely in the Tampa area
Lights, camera, Tampa! The shine is on the city of Tampa and the greater Tampa area as a new romantic reality show has filmed in our neck of the woods. The show is titled “Meet My Abuela” and it represents a partnership between Visit Florida, Visit Tampa Bay, and Film Tampa Bay. These production partnerswant to create captivating stories on the screen, but they also want to showcase all that the Tampa Bay region has to offer and entice those outside of our city to come and visit.
Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire
A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida
Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
Members of Wu-Tang Clan are going to be on both sides of Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Not Method Man though.
Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches
The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition
September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
Clearwater referendum seeks $400M mixed-use development, sans Scientology
With Scientology controlling so much land, could this be Clearwater's chance to revitalize?. Downtown Clearwater has it all — close access to one of the nation’s best beaches, pristine views of the waterfront, palm tree-lined roads to the north picturesque enough for any movie shoot or commercial cameo — yet the town remains sleepy, with vacant buildings and a dearth of nightlife or entertainment.
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
