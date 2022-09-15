Read full article on original website
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man in car shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man in a car was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the man, 24, was inside a car on South Yale near West 70th around 2:40 p.m. when a person in another car pulled out a gun. The man was...
Police union president calls out David Brown, Kim Foxx's decision to charge CPD officers
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said two Chicago police officers — who were indicted for allegedly shooting an unarmed victim — were doing their jobs. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx charged the two officers on Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations lead to police spike strips, blocked roads, closed exits
Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown on plans for crowd management. After two consecutive nights of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations causing gridlock in downtown Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown talk about plans for crowd control on Saturday night. CHICAGO -...
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
A TikTok Historian And Englewood Artist Are Launching South Side Neighborhood Tours To ‘Change The Perspectives’
ENGLEWOOD — Chicago’s famed urban historian and an award-winning social justice artist are joining forces to take neighbors on tours exploring the history of Greater Englewood. Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, best known as 6figga_dilla on TikTok, and Folded Map Project founder Tonika Johnson will host the Greater Englewood History...
Chicago PD officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shooting that wounded unarmed man, CCSA Kim Foxx says
"We cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence, even at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect our community," Foxx said.
fox32chicago.com
At least 23 people shot in Chicago between Friday night and Saturday afternoon
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old girl is among at least 23 people shot throughout Chicago between Friday evening and early Saturday afternoon, in a brutal start to the weekend that so far has seen one homicide. The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this...
buildingupchicago.com
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors
I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting at house party in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in Chicago's Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say two men were standing outside a house in the 4800 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove by and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July
Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires
CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side in Logan Square early Saturday. A man, 25, was driving in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:34 a.m. when shots were fired from a white Jeep. The victim was hit in the back and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police Board votes to fire officer who fatally shot man in 2018
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Board unanimously voted Thursday to fire an officer who shot and killed a man in June 2018. Officer Sheldon Thrasher shot 24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr. in the back on June 6, 2018 as he was unarmed and attempting to climb a fence to escape police in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in August of this year, they received...
