Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Man in car shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man in a car was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the man, 24, was inside a car on South Yale near West 70th around 2:40 p.m. when a person in another car pulled out a gun. The man was...
Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations lead to police spike strips, blocked roads, closed exits

Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown on plans for crowd management. After two consecutive nights of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations causing gridlock in downtown Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown talk about plans for crowd control on Saturday night. CHICAGO -...
A TikTok Historian And Englewood Artist Are Launching South Side Neighborhood Tours To ‘Change The Perspectives’

ENGLEWOOD — Chicago’s famed urban historian and an award-winning social justice artist are joining forces to take neighbors on tours exploring the history of Greater Englewood. Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, best known as 6figga_dilla on TikTok, and Folded Map Project founder Tonika Johnson will host the Greater Englewood History...
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors

I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires

CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
Man fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side in Logan Square early Saturday. A man, 25, was driving in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:34 a.m. when shots were fired from a white Jeep. The victim was hit in the back and...
Chicago Police Board votes to fire officer who fatally shot man in 2018

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Board unanimously voted Thursday to fire an officer who shot and killed a man in June 2018. Officer Sheldon Thrasher shot 24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr. in the back on June 6, 2018 as he was unarmed and attempting to climb a fence to escape police in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
