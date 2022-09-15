Read full article on original website
'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'
Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to kick teenage gun control activist
Far-right congresswoman tweets footage of her seeming to kick Marianna Pecora during exchange in Washington on Thursday
Focus Group Reveals 'Shocking' Lack Of Election Knowledge In MSNBC Segment
Jon Favreau, the former speechwriter for Barack Obama, tried to make a point about so-called swing voters on MSNBC.
Kamala Harris draws scrutiny over claims she refused to eat grapes until her 20s
Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn scrutiny over recent claims about her participation in a labor movement during her youth.
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Admits to Doubting Her Ability to Become President
"So many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color."
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host's assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard was "literally human trafficking" and claimed no one wants "open borders." Joining "Morning Joe," Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough's sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron...
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Christianity quickly diminishing in US, on pace to become minority religion in decades: study
A recently released study suggests the number of Christians in the United States is diminishing quickly and being replaced by those who do not identify with any religion. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published Tuesday found a surge of adults leaving Christianity to become atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." It predicted that if the number of Christians under 30 abandoning their faith accelerates beyond the current pace, adherents of the historically dominant religion of the U.S. could become a minority by 2045.
What's more ridiculous than Mark Finchem's (many) conspiracies? He could actually win
He wants to end Arizona’s wildly popular early voting program – the one that spares literally millions of voters from having to stand in long lines on Election Day. He is obsessed with the 2020 election and for nearly two years has regularly promised to produce evidence that it was stolen, yet somehow, he never … quite … does.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Christianity may soon be a minority religion in the US
New research shows the religious landscape in the U.S. is changing as Christians are on track to lose their majority status within a few decades if recent trends continue.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sends More Migrants To Vice President Harris' Home
Migrants – including a one-month-old baby – arrived at Harris’ U.S. Naval Observatory residence on Saturday.
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different. The post Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
‘White Folx’ Are Big Mad At ‘Woke’ DoD Official’s Old Tweets About Race
Department of Defense chief diversity officer Kelisa Wing, a Black woman, tweeted that she's exhausted by "white folx" and Black people can't be racist. The post ‘White Folx’ Are Big Mad At ‘Woke’ DoD Official’s Old Tweets About Race appeared first on NewsOne.
New documentary casts spotlight on threats to U.S. democracy
A new documentary from PBS "Frontline" casts a spotlight on threats to American democracy. "Lies, Politics and Democracy" focuses on former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. Director Michael Kirk joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the film.
Mayorkas 'basically took a crap' on 9/11 by invoking political 'domestic extremists' at memorial: Gutfeld
The secretary of the federal department formed in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks was criticized for using the 21st anniversary of 9/11 to invoke "domestic extremism," which some saw as a shot at his own political opposition. On "The Five," host Greg Gutfeld called out Homeland...
