Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
KTAL
Shreveport police asking for help finding missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for any information that may help locate a Shreveport man missing since June. Robert Jeffery Scaife was last seen on the 400 block of Pete Harris Dr. on June 30th. He is 5’9″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Scaife has long, curly brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache and a beard.
KTAL
Shreveport: Police search for assailant in city’s 38th homicide in 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a late-Saturday night shooting that left one woman dead. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum, who was rushed to Ochsner LSU Heath Hospital but died less than an hour later.
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Man fighting for his life after shooting in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one person to Ochsner LSU Health in life-threatening condition. Officers were summoned to Salem Drive between Hedges Drive and Melody Lane at 7:31 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s where officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said.
Shreveport Woman Killed in Mooretown Shooting
A woman shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she succumbed to her wounds at 11:54 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
KTBS
One person seriously injured from shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Shreveport Monday night. Shreveport police said multiple shots were fired near Walker Road and Mackey Lane around 7:30 p.m. According to police no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that investigators apprehended three men for allegedly severely beating up a coworker in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday. According to authorities, Caddo deputies were summoned to a business in the...
Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog
Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
KTBS
Illinois Avenue slaying victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday night has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died shortly before midnight.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
KSLA
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
KLTV
Jefferson man hit by train
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
KTAL
Shreveport: 3 women injured, 2 critically, in late-night shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Shreveport Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting
The Shreveport Police Department have arrested and charged a man that they believe shot a driver in Shreveport this week. Police were called to West 70th and the Terry Bradshaw Passway around 8am on Thursday, September 15th. When they arrived, they were told that a victim had been shot, and was driving to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
K945
Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4