ETHS girls volleyball: Wildkits fall but have the talent to overcome this season

Bobby Clark, who has been homeless in Evanston since 2005, checks out the new hospitality center run by Interfaith Action of Evanston at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1509 Ridge Avenue. “This is beautiful,” he said. Clark uses the hospitality center most every weekday morning and gets lunch and dinner at free kitchens around the city. The church, site of the center for 36 years, raised more than $500,000 for the renovation. An elevator to the second floor will be built soon. “We are showing people dignity,” said Seth Himrod of St. Mark’s. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO