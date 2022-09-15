ETHS girls volleyball: Wildkits fall but have the talent to overcome this season

Read full article on original website
Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.: Laying the foundations for Black political power and a citizen-equal future in Evanston, part 2
Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series focusing on the legacy of Edwin B. Jourdain Jr., Evanston’s first Black alderman, written by his son, historian Spencer Jourdain. Click here to read the first part. Although over the years, Alderman Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.’s nonstop mission...
Picturing Evanston
One of the many rocks painted by Northwestern students along the lake shore on the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
Denise Martin: She loves life and it loves her right back
This episode features Denise Martin. Denise overcame what for many would have been roadblocks to success, but her determination at every juncture has shown her to be a formidable yet compassionate competitor. Denise’s Evanston public school education started at Dewey School. Because of forced integration, she and the rest of...
City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course
Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
BREAKING NEWS: Body found near ETHS field
An Evanston Township High School staff member reported finding the body of an adult female on the school campus “near an outdoor field of the school,” according to an email from Superintendent Marcus Campbell to students and families Tuesday morning. The Evanston Police Department is conducting a death...
Taste of Evanston expects to raise $40,000 for two nonprofits
More than 35 food and beverage vendors from throughout Evanston gathered on the lawn of the Charles Gates Dawes House to raise money for Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation. The annual fundraiser, now in its eighth year, was organized and hosted by the Evanston Lighthouse Rotary...
Tanyavutti resigns from District 65 school board after 6 years
Anya Tanyavutti, a member of the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board since 2016 and former president of the board, announced her resignation, effective immediately, at the board’s regular meeting held Monday night. Tanyavutti was the first Black woman to be school board president in District 65. She first joined...
District 65 school board appoints Tracy Olasimbo as new member
At their meeting Monday night, Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board members unanimously voted to appoint Tracy Olasimbo, the family engagement coordinator at Evanston Public Library, to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of former board Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned Aug. 8, and Olasimbo applied for the...
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
Above, the new hospitality center at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church gets checked out Thursday by Bobby Clark, who has been homeless in Evanston since 2005. “This is beautiful,” he said of the center, run by Interfaith Action of Evanston. Clark uses the center most weekday mornings and gets lunch and dinner at free kitchens around the city. “We are showing people dignity,” said Seth Himrod of St. Mark’s. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
At This Time
Bobby Clark, who has been homeless in Evanston since 2005, checks out the new hospitality center run by Interfaith Action of Evanston at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1509 Ridge Avenue. “This is beautiful,” he said. Clark uses the hospitality center most every weekday morning and gets lunch and dinner at free kitchens around the city. The church, site of the center for 36 years, raised more than $500,000 for the renovation. An elevator to the second floor will be built soon. “We are showing people dignity,” said Seth Himrod of St. Mark’s. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Arts Council makes budget decisions affecting Harley Clarke, Noyes Center
The Evanston Arts Council, in a series of three consecutive Zoom meetings on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 13, made some budgetary decisions affecting two beloved Evanston landmarks, the Harley Clarke mansion and the Noyes Cultural Arts Center. A grant of $1,000 was awarded to Artists Book House, which in...
Departing chief: Keys to legitimacy are transparency, consistency
Richard Eddington has spent 45 years in law enforcement. He is on the cusp of retiring for a second time as Evanston’s head law-enforcement officer, having served as chief of police from 2007 to 2018 and then returning in 2021 as interim police chief. In conversations over the past...
