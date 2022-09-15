Mary Alice Jacobs Fulkerson, age 92, of Clarkson, passed away, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 1, 1930, in Louisville, to the late, Broadus “B.E.” and Mary Delsie Carnes Jacobs. She accepted Christ at the age of 10 and was a faithful believer all of her life and was a member of Clarkson Baptist Church. She worked as the secretary at Clarkson Elementary for many years and was a well known figure to many children there. In her later years, she loved reading, sitting on her porch looking at her flowers and visiting with her great grandchildren.

CLARKSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO