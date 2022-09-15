Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Wilma Louise Probus Tilford, 92
Wilma Louise Probus Tilford, age 92, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Thursday, (September 15, 2022) at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on September 28, 1929 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie Carter Probus. She was a homemaker with a big heart who...
k105.com
NTSB: Pipeline explosion in Lincoln Co. that killed one caused by manufacturing defect
A 2019 pipeline explosion in Lincoln County that killed one person and destroyed five homes occurred when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas that caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in the Moreland...
k105.com
Mary Alice Jacobs Fulkerson, 92
Mary Alice Jacobs Fulkerson, age 92, of Clarkson, passed away, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 1, 1930, in Louisville, to the late, Broadus “B.E.” and Mary Delsie Carnes Jacobs. She accepted Christ at the age of 10 and was a faithful believer all of her life and was a member of Clarkson Baptist Church. She worked as the secretary at Clarkson Elementary for many years and was a well known figure to many children there. In her later years, she loved reading, sitting on her porch looking at her flowers and visiting with her great grandchildren.
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for large Leitchfield apartment complex lifted
The Boil Water Advisory issued for a section of Leitchfield has been lifted. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory was issued on Wednesday for the Cave Mill Apartments at 400 Sunrise Drive. Water samples taken were tested by the Kentucky Division of Water came back free of contamination. K105 News Staff.
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. man on trial for killing his hunting buddy pleads guilty to lesser charge
An Irvington man who accidentally shot and killed a man he was deer hunting with has been sentenced to probation. Christopher B. Stone, 48, pled guilty on Wednesday to reckless homicide, a class D felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be probated for five years, according to news outlets.
k105.com
Central Ky. high school teacher arrested for driving to school drunk
A Garrard County High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of driving to school drunk, and having a wreck in the process. The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Chelsea Denny, of Lancaster, for DUI (aggravating circumstances) on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the school after receiving...
Comments / 0