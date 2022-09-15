ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash

 2 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford man was killed in a crash on Route 7 North in Brookfield Wednesday night.

State police said Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, was driving in an unknown lane on Route 7 North around 9:30 p.m., north of exit 11, when he drove into the median and struck the Junction Road overpass concrete support pillar.

Anderson was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

State police continue investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Cole #739 at Troop A – Southbury at 203-267-2200 or daniel.cole@ct.gov .

