CNET
iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
CNET
Missing Some iOS 16 Features? Your iPhone's Age Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 is out now for compatible iPhones, which means you can download it right now if you have an iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, even if...
Phone Arena
Beauty of the iPhone 14 rеdesign is on the inside as $500 repairs are no more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Great news, people, Apple will no longer charge you for nearly a whole iPhone when you crack its glass back! At least with the iPhone 14, that is, as what it lacks in exterior redesign has translated into a case of the "beauty is on the inside" axiom.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are so popular that Apple is already ramping up their production
While the days of endless Apple Store lines in anticipation of any new iPhone release are decidedly over, Cupertino's latest mobile powerhouses may have generated far greater early interest among global consumers than the tech giant itself expected. We're talking, of course, specifically about the premium iPhone 14 Pro and...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) review: The affordable Apple Watch; why pay more?
This year, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple released a new budget smartwatch, and this it is – the Apple Watch SE 2, also known as the Apple Watch SE (2022) and Apple Watch (2nd generation). For its starting price of $249, the Apple Watch SE 2 offers...
Phone Arena
Regular iPhone 15 models tipped to get the Dynamic Island but not a high refresh rate
At least one iPhone 14 Pro display feature will trickle down to standard iPhone 15 models, per a new rumor. After five years, Apple has introduced a notch replacement, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The cutout is not static and doesn't only exist to house Face ID components and the front camera, but can also let you check system alerts and current activities in process such as a game score. The Dynamic Island can also be expanded for more details about an activity.
Phone Arena
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Phone Arena
Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week
Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stunners are on sale at big discounts for a limited time
If you missed Best Buy's big 24-hour-only Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra blowout yesterday or never even considered that 14.6-inch powerhouse due to its unwieldy size or hard-to-stomach prices, the same retailer is ready to cut you a bunch of great deals on Samsung's other two super-premium Android slates today. Once...
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown is bad news for those hoping for cheaper repairs
After a bombshell report yesterday that revealed a complete internal redesign of the vanilla iPhone 14, which makes battery and screen replacements much easier, today, we are in for a disappointment. A second teardown report by iFixit, reveals that the iPhone 14 Pro models are is unfortunately still using the...
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A number of...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
Phone Arena
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 score their first discount while still on pre-order
Like the Apple Watch Ultra and unlike the Apple Watch Series 8, second-gen SE, and iPhone 14 family, the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 finally unveiled back on September 7 are set to remain up for pre-order until Friday, September 23, when their actual release is scheduled to take place.
Android Authority
How to mirror your iPhone to a TV
Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
