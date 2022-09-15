Obituary of April Michelle Connally, 63

April Michelle Connally.

– April Michelle Connally (Adams), passed away at the age of 63 in Sept. 2022 in Paso Robles, California, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her bones. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother, always faithful to the saving grace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Connally is survived by her husband, Patrick, and two adult children, Robin and Rose. She also leaves behind her mother, Phyllis (McKinney); brother Greg Adams and his wife Lilli; and sister Suzette. She was predeceased by her father, Quincy R. Adams.

April was born in Glendale, California, on April 30, 1959. She and Patrick met in Lancaster, California in 1974, and would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in a few weeks. She enjoyed being a mother and home keeper, supporting her husband in his career with Caltrans (DOT) that moved the family from Lancaster, to Bishop, to Sacramento, to Riverside, and finally settling in Paso Robles in 1992. April was able to pass comfortably in her home under the loving care of Central Coast Home & Hospice, with her husband by her side.

Mrs. Connally would like to give her heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and recent hospice personnel who cared for her over the past 24 years, with special thanks to Thomas Spillane, MD, and Sanjay Ganpule, MD, Oncologists, who abated her life-threatening disease with personal and professional care, giving her many more years to enjoy life.

April, a quiet and kind person, has had a wonderful life with the blessings of her husband, supportive children, and a loving brother and sister. We celebrate her life shortened by cancer, and look forward to seeing her again in heaven.

A grave side funeral will be held at the Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles, on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.