KTBS
SPD vehicle involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La - A major accident on North Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport. It involved a Shreveport Police Department SUV and a Volkswagen. The accident happened Saturday morning just after midnight. Shreveport Police had no information available on injuries or details Saturday morning.
KTBS
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
36-Year-Old Bennie Webster Jr. Died In A Fatal Crash In South Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
On Thursday morning, police responded to a fatal crash near Flournoy Lucas and Vera streets. An initial investigation into the crash reveals that [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
KSLA
Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
KTBS
Man charged in Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is accused of injuring a man Thursday when he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle in a road rage incident, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release. Jaylen Stewart, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a...
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
KTBS
Man dies in Webster Parish house fire
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
KTBS
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
KTAL
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
KSLA
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana couple arrested for grave desecration, theft
The month-long investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, who allegedly stole more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery. Police allege that, during the investigation, they found that Taylor had sold a large amount of brass to a recycling center...
KTAL
Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Marshall, TX
Police Officers in Marshall, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers Facebook page, it was September 5, 2022, when the two suspects you'll see in the video below allegedly decided to engage in theft "at a business located in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Dr."
