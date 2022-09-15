ICYMI: More details in family murder case, HISD parents want info faster, persons of interest in nightclub shooting released

Read full article on original website
#ICYMI: Pregnant woman calls mom after being shot, Houston archbishop passes away, man accused of killing parents goes on trial
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Witness: Pregnant woman called her mom after being shot. A witness says a pregnant woman who’d just been shot called her mother to say goodbye. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in...
Suspected DWI driver arrested after being chased by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspected DWI driver is behind bars Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with police. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, as Harris County deputies said the driver stopped momentarily before leading deputies on a pursuit for over 30 minutes. The chase started on Grand...
Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
Fire breaks out at Carnegie Vanguard High School, no serious damage to school
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at Carnegie Vanguard High School. The fire started inside the school around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, located at 1501 Taft Street in Houston’s Fourth Ward. Firefighters located smoke in the auditorium, and then located...
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
All lanes on Katy Freeway reopened after fatal crash left one driver dead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash overnight has all main lanes of I-10 westbound on the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue shut down this morning. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. According to Houston police, a blue Chevy Impala was driving westbound on I-10 when officers believed it struck the rear of a gray Fruefauf 18-wheeler trailer.
Four Houston area schools awarded with Blue Ribbon, Kerr High only public school
HOUSTON (CW39) The United States Department of Education released its list of Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, and four Houston-area schools made the cut. Among them are St. Cecilia Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, and St. Anne Catholic School. Kerr High School in the Alief Independent School...
This Katy restaurant has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don’t have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat. That’s why it’s always important to...
Report says this Houston restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
‘Heat dome’ delivers intense heat just ahead of the autumnal equinox
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A heat wave has taken over the Central U.S. with widespread high temperatures in the 90s, and even a few spots reaching 100 degrees. Some areas could be more than 20 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year. The heat stems from a late-summer...
Houston 10-day forecast: from record heat this week to 60s next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — High temperatures near 100 degrees in Houston greet the arrival fall on Thursday. The heat comes compliments of a summer-like weather pattern with strong high pressure over Texas, bringing several consecutive days of temperatures above the normal high of 90 this time of year. Records highs...
Record highs and low temperatures and rain potential
HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look at record temperatures set on this day back in Houston weather history. Plus, when we can expect rain Monday. Here’s a look…
Body’s 2 TD passes help Texas Southern beat Southern
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Body threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as Texas Southern cruised to a 24-0 victory over Southern on Saturday. Body’s 9-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett capped a 10-play, 65-yard game-opening drive for Texas Southern (1-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). LaDarius Owens added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and Body threw a 53-yard score to Derek Morton just before halftime.
To Our Newsletter Subscribers
This is Angel Covarrubias, News Director at CW39 Houston. Thank you for being a newsletter subscriber. We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to keep you informed about what’s happening in our Houston community. We are excited to share with you, some additions and changes to our newsletter offerings,...
Ney Street Storm Water Project will take 4 months to complete
HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin announcing to Edgebrook area residents, that a new drainage project is about to get underway, to keep the community safe. The project conducted by the Storm Water Action Team (SWAT) along Ney Street, will beginning, to Tuesday, September 20th. The scope of work includes replacing inlets, storm sewer leads, and storm sewer lines on and near Ney Street. The cost of the project is $438,572 and is funded through the Dedicated Drainage & Street Renewal Capital Fund.
McMahon leads Rice past Louisiana-Lafayette
HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for 303 yards with three touchdown passes to lead Rice over Louisiana-Lafayette 33-21 on Saturday night. McMahon, who threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey late in the second quarter, hit Bradley Rozner for a 12-yard score early in the third. McCaffrey added a 6-yard TD pass to McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
Incarnate Word cruises past Prairie View A&M
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Incarnate Word cruised to a 31-14 victory over Prairie View on Saturday night. Five minutes into the game, Darion Chafin made a two-handed, over-the shoulder 6-yard touchdown catch while falling into the end zone for Incarnate Word (3-0). Scott added another 6-yard score to Taylor Grimes in the first quarter and an 18-yarder to Marquez Perez early in the second.
