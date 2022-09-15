Read full article on original website
Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14...
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stunners are on sale at big discounts for a limited time
If you missed Best Buy's big 24-hour-only Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra blowout yesterday or never even considered that 14.6-inch powerhouse due to its unwieldy size or hard-to-stomach prices, the same retailer is ready to cut you a bunch of great deals on Samsung's other two super-premium Android slates today. Once...
Yet another Pixel Watch leak claims to reveal US pricing and detailed color combos
Despite Google's unconventional willingness to make certain Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch details public well in advance of a formal October 6 announcement event, mystery and/or confusion continues to hover over a number of important puzzle pieces. The search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch, for instance, was rumored nearly...
Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch gets a few official specs and a few unofficial ones
Although it has been in the rumor mill for almost six months now, the first-ever Nord-branded OnePlus smartwatch is still not up for grabs yet... or even formally and properly announced. But the company is at last ready to confirm the aptly named OnePlus Nord Watch will see daylight "soon" with an absolutely massive rectangular display in tow.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
It's been a while since the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 productivity beast last made headlines with a substantial discount or two, but now that the Surface Pro 9 is decidedly around the corner, Windows enthusiasts looking to maximize their savings while minimizing their hardware compromises are in for quite the exceptional treat.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are so popular that Apple is already ramping up their production
While the days of endless Apple Store lines in anticipation of any new iPhone release are decidedly over, Cupertino's latest mobile powerhouses may have generated far greater early interest among global consumers than the tech giant itself expected. We're talking, of course, specifically about the premium iPhone 14 Pro and...
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 score their first discount while still on pre-order
Like the Apple Watch Ultra and unlike the Apple Watch Series 8, second-gen SE, and iPhone 14 family, the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 finally unveiled back on September 7 are set to remain up for pre-order until Friday, September 23, when their actual release is scheduled to take place.
MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14: ESR has all your needs covered!
Advertorial by ESR: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Apple’s iPhones have had the new MagSafe connection module since the release of the iPhone 12 series. A precise ring of strong magnets allows you to connect external accessories with a snap, and transfer data or power between the devices.
Google gives random Pixel fans a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 Pro, leaks when pre-orders start
If you're #TeamPixel, here is an exciting video released by Google that is sure to make you turn green with envy. And if you're not #TeamPixel, well, you might turn green with envy anyway. Google set up random Pixel fans to get a sneak peek of the soon-to-be announced Pixel 7 Pro and recorded their responses. To prevent the video from giving away any last-minute surprises, the devices have been scrambled like the faces of Impractical Jokers bystanders who didn't want to appear on television.
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
While stock Android-loving power users might find themselves in a bit of a pickle right now as they try to decide whether to go for a Pixel 6 Pro (at a substantial discount) or wait for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, hardcore Google fans on tight budgets aren't faced with much of a conundrum.
Surface Pro 9 visits the FCC as rumors swirl about 5G version powered by ARM processor
It's hard to believe that Microsoft is now up to the ninth iteration of the Surface Pro. This new version supposedly features Windows 11, WiFi 6, a 5G chip in one variation, and models featuring ARM-based and Intel-based processors. According to WindowsLatest, the Surface Pro 9 paid a visit to the FCC where it received regulatory approval in the states which means that a release is around the corner. As we told you a few days ago, Twitter tipster Walking Cat tweeted that we could see the next Microsoft event held Tuesday, October 11th, at Noon EDT.
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown is bad news for those hoping for cheaper repairs
After a bombshell report yesterday that revealed a complete internal redesign of the vanilla iPhone 14, which makes battery and screen replacements much easier, today, we are in for a disappointment. A second teardown report by iFixit, reveals that the iPhone 14 Pro models are is unfortunately still using the...
Logitech leaks two unannounced iPad Pros ahead of their supposed October launch
Finally, people worldwide can now buy the all-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which Apple announced at the beginning of September. But according to the rumor mill, Cupertino plans to release a new generation of its regular tablet and two new iPad Pros at an event in October. And it seems that the rumors might be right about this.
Telegram update brings even more tweaks to emoji, Android 13 exclusive feature
Telegram’s previous update brought massive changes to emoji, including the ability to create custom animated emoji and the option gift Premium tier to your friends or family. Today’s update doubles down on those emoji improvements by adding infinite reactions and emoji statuses for Telegram users on Android and iOS.
A new leak suggests that WhatsApp might soon let you edit your sent messages
If you do a lot of typing on your phone, you know how embarrassing it is to send a message with misspelled words. Sometimes you see that you have typed the wrong key after you have sent the message. There are even instances when the autocorrect feature might replace some of your words without you even noticing. This is why every messaging app should have an edit message feature.
Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)
It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
UK carrier Giffgaff announced that it will keep its prices frozen until the end of 2023
Sadly, we live in troubled times. Due to the cost of living crisis, the price of everything is going up. However, according to UK carrier Giffgaff, the costs of its plans won't rise. Well, in the near future, at least. The operator announced that it will keep its plans' prices...
