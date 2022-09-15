ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Hawkeyes will try again to rev up offense when Nevada visits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa hosts Nevada on Saturday night and will be looking to get its offense untracked. If Iowa’s ailing offense can’t get well this week, its problems are worse than anyone imagined. The Hawkeyes’ offense has scored 10 of the team’s 14 total points through two games and is averaging 158 yards — both worst-in-the-nation marks. Nevada goes to Kinnick Stadium after allowing 616 yards and 55 points in a loss to Incarnate Word of the Championship Subdivision.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Voting opens for Blank Park Zoo’s giraffe calf name

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week. Staff with the zoo said they selected a few favorite options, and now it’s time for the public to vote on the final decision.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Norwalk, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Ryan Schmit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier golfer Ryan Schmit is making the most out of his Senior season. Schmit fired a 4 under 68 at Jester Park in Des Moines this season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy