IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa hosts Nevada on Saturday night and will be looking to get its offense untracked. If Iowa’s ailing offense can’t get well this week, its problems are worse than anyone imagined. The Hawkeyes’ offense has scored 10 of the team’s 14 total points through two games and is averaging 158 yards — both worst-in-the-nation marks. Nevada goes to Kinnick Stadium after allowing 616 yards and 55 points in a loss to Incarnate Word of the Championship Subdivision.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO