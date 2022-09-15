Read full article on original website
Hawkeyes will try again to rev up offense when Nevada visits
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa hosts Nevada on Saturday night and will be looking to get its offense untracked. If Iowa’s ailing offense can’t get well this week, its problems are worse than anyone imagined. The Hawkeyes’ offense has scored 10 of the team’s 14 total points through two games and is averaging 158 yards — both worst-in-the-nation marks. Nevada goes to Kinnick Stadium after allowing 616 yards and 55 points in a loss to Incarnate Word of the Championship Subdivision.
Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa State University clubs will no longer be allowed to participate in their sport. It comes after a fatal accident involving the crew club last year. The Des Moines Register reports the university released a new plan for oversight of student sport clubs, which includes...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will get a boost from the support of this week’s Kid Captain when they take on Nevada on Saturday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport, will be this week’s Kid Captain.
Voting opens for Blank Park Zoo’s giraffe calf name
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week. Staff with the zoo said they selected a few favorite options, and now it’s time for the public to vote on the final decision.
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Schmit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier golfer Ryan Schmit is making the most out of his Senior season. Schmit fired a 4 under 68 at Jester Park in Des Moines this season.
