Putin claims Russia has not lost anything as a result of the war in Ukraine—and instead says the West is failing as Asia rises to claim the future
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, 2022. Almost seven months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country has not lost anything from the grinding war and the resulting confrontation with the West. In a...
Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi
Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Iran to join Russia, China-led group in bid to dodge Western sanctions: report
Iran will look to join an Asian security group headed up by Russia and China in a move that further solidifies ties between the countries and aims to limit Western influence in the region. "By signing the document for full membership of the [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], now Iran has entered...
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict.
Former Soviet states eye opportunities as Russia struggles in Ukraine
Moscow’s influence in the Caucasus and central Asia is being unravelled by its ‘special military operation’
India Prime Minister Modi tells Russia's Putin that now 'is not an era of war'
India's Prime Minister told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was not the time for war. Narendra Modi directly assailed the Kremlin chief over the nearly 7-month-long conflict in Ukraine. "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone...
Former Putin aide says Russian political system in state of shock
Abbas Gallyamov, who was a Putin speechwriter, predicts Russia’s elites will begin looking to replace Putin within the next several months
For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine’s partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a...
Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.
China’s support for war in Ukraine remains vague after meeting with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday, in light of Russia’s reportedly strained status in Ukraine. The two countries have established a sort of alliance since the war began in Ukraine in February. However, during the televised meeting,...
China's Xi arrives in Uzbekistan -Chinese state media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on Wednesday night, Chinese state media reported, to be followed by meetings with several foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
