Middle East

Dead Sea Scroll Found in Montana After Disappearing 60 Years Ago in Jerusalem

A 2,700-year-old Dead Sea Scroll that was thought to be lost forever has been found 6,000 miles away from its last known location. The fragment was one of three that survived the First Temple Period. Historians had long forgotten about it until Professor Shmuel Ahituv, from Ben Gurion University of the Negev, accepted the task of completing a book by a scholar of ancient Hebrew script named Ada Yardeni upon her death. While researching, he noticed the Dead Sea Scroll in a photograph. So he launched a campaign to locate it.
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza.The discovery has set off excitement among archaeologists, and the territory's Hamas rulers are planning a major announcement in the coming days. But it is also drawing calls for better protection of Gaza’s antiquities, a fragile collection of sites threatened by a lack of awareness and resources as well as the constant...
Archaeologists discover fossilised tusk of ancient elephant in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered a fossilised tusk of an ancient elephant in southern Israel.Measuring 2.5m, the tusk came from a straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) thought to be approximately half a million years old“This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East,” excavation director prehistorian Avi Levy said.The tusk is due to be displayed in Jerusalem’s National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel once the conservation process is finished.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh seasonAustralian council worker lures pet cat out of driveway before 'issuing roaming fine'Footage claims to show explosions in northern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
